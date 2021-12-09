Brookesmith ISD may consider bond project for improvements

BROOKESMITH -- The Brookesmith school district is looking ahead to a possible facilities improvement plan that would be partially paid for by revenue from solar farm projects in the district.

The district's 28-member Facilities Review Committee met Wednesday night in a meeting attended by district officials and interested citizens as well as John Blackburn of Live Oak Public Finance LLC and Robb Sidebottom of Gallagher Construction Services.

The discussion included a possible bond issue, with solar project revenue paying about 38 percent of the debt from the bonds.

Brookesmith superintendent Steve Mickelson also said the district will be receiving about $2.2 million from the IP Radian Solar farm in January 23. He said the district would receive another $1.5 million from the Mustang Mountaineer solar project if that project materializes. Additionally, the district will receive $50,000 a year for 15 years from each project, Mickelson said.

"It's been a long time since Brookesmith has had money to even consider some of the things that we're considering," Mickelson said. "I wouldn't consider us headed into being a rich district by any means. We're actually kind of tight this year but next year is looking better than it has for us in some time. "

The discussion included numerous needs that could be addressed by a facilities improvement project, and a priority list and cost will be developed later.

Needs identified included new school buses, upgrades to technology, gymnasium improvements, construction of a cafetorium, new windows for the high school, covered walkways, exterior lighting, construction of a track and new HVAC units

"I was asked what our endgame was, and our engame is to best serve our kids," Mickelson said.