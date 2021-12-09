Protest/rally against vaccine mandates turns celebratory outside 3M

What was intended as a peaceful protest and rally against COVID vaccine mandates outside the 3M plant turned celebratory Wednesday as the group learned -- moments before the protest was to start -- that 3M's corporate office had rescinded the mandate.

A group of about 100, made up of 3M employees, members of a group called Citizens Against Vaccine Mandates and other citizens including elected officials gathered near the flagpole in front of 3M, where news of 3M's action to rescind the mandate was going around.

Organizers of the protest/rally had said the event was intended to show support for everyone who opposes vaccine mandates. Organizers said they chose 3M as the location because 3M had not rescinded its vaccine mandate, despite a federal judge halting the Biden Administration's for federal contractors.

Brownwood Realtor Marc Followwell said Citizens Against Vaccine Mandates formed a couple of months ago to show support for employees of local businesses who faced termination if they did not take the vaccine.

Moments later, Followwell announced, "3M has just rescinded their vaccine mandate policy. Phenomonal news. It's a good day. It's a great day."

Barbara Bachman, a 3M quality engineer, said she'd been asked to speak at the rally. "This is such a great day. I'm so grateful," Bachman said. "I'm so encouraged that this is on hold. It's not permanent. It's not done yet."

Bachman addressed employees who hadn't wanted to take the vaccine but did so because they didn't want to lose their jobs. "It's OK. You had to make a decision," Bachman said.

Brownwood businessman Steven McCrane, who helped organize the event, said, "It's exciting news, and having to rewrite what I had planned to say probably saved you all about 30 minutes."

McCrane said he had "no dog in the hunt, but added, " 3M's a very important part of our community. So are the employees that work at 3M."

McCrane named several elected officials in thanking them for their support.

“All these elected officials are against the federal government mandates,” McCrane said. “They will do all within their power to enforce the reversal of the national trends of mandates and the infringement by the government. They also want to support 3M employees and all other local employees faced with these continued unconstitutional mandates.”