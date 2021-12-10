TGIF: Elves, Santas, and Buddy spread Christmas cheer at Lyric

Brownwood Bulletin

“I didn’t know there were that many Santas in Brownwood.”

That was my first takeaway from “Elf the Musical” playing this weekend at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Brownwood. But it was only the first of many other, totally complimentary, reactions that quickly followed.

“Elf the Musical,” the Lyric’s Christmas production, opened last weekend to enthusiastic audiences. That’s exactly as it should be. This is a full-blown musical, an ambitious production like those Lyric audiences have come to expect each summer with elaborate costuming, singing, dancing, and creative sets. It’s a wonderful Christmas present to the community after a challenging period of time for everyone since the pandemic hit hard some 20 months ago.

The show includes a scene with a horde of Santas, who are actually only Santa helpers dressed as Santa Claus. They sing and dance with Buddy the Elf, who is on stage for so much of the performance that you’re surprised he had time for a costume change. The familiar elf outfit is the primary garb for Matthew McNiece, who is cast as Buddy the Elf, but his character does spend a little time in a suit and tie. Suffice it to say, Buddy’s brief foray into the world of business doesn’t work out very well.

Even so, have no fear! This is a Christmas musical, after all, so everything does work out for him in the end.

I’m told that if you’ve seen the movie on which the musical is based, you’ll need to be prepared for a different characterization of at least one of the players. Walter Hobbs, played by Jonathan Harvey, is not so much of a Scrooge as he is a workaholic book publishing executive trying desperately to come up with a best-selling story that will save his job. Not having seen the movie myself, I didn’t have any preconceived notions. Everything was new to me, so the production is a joyful visual, musical, and theatrical romp.

Speaking of things that are new, the songs you’ll hear in the score of “Elf the Musical” are original to the production, as well. Unlike some other holiday shows, the music doesn’t draw on traditional Christmas tunes, so you’ll be treated to novel songs that prove to be incredibly catchy. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming some of these melodies for several days after you leave the theater.

For many readers, this may be preaching to the choir, because several hundred people have already taken their seats as members of Lyric audiences since “Elf” opened a week ago. As a reminder, this is the final weekend of this production, with two shows being offered on Friday, an evening show on Saturday, and the closing matinee on Sunday. Tickets are available online at www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com, but act quickly. Seats are filling up fast. Lyric officials say “Elf” is already among the most, if not the most, popular musicals the theater has presented to date.

And it’s little wonder. The cast features a host of veteran Lyric performers sharing the stage with the aforementioned McNiece in the starring role and Jonathan Harvey, whose wife Billie Harvey is director of this show. Others include Jill Underwood as Emily Hobbs, Renee Blackstock as Jovie, Abby Diaz as Michael Hobbs, Frank Nelson as Santa Claus, Maggie Yantis as Deb, Rickey Jones as Manager, Edward Yantis as Macy’s Fake Santa, Cayla Furry as Mrs. Santa, Stephen Haynes as Mr. Greenway, and Jen Evetts as Security Officer. Playing multiple roles are Jake Bowren, Jacob Bierman, Paul Underwood, Torri Choate, Shannon Turner, Sandi Graves, Skylar Wells, Devean Graves, Hannon Greaves, and Allison Diaz. The Kids Ensemble features Rami Taggert, Caspian Leach, Arshi Mumtarin, Aaron Turner, and Ella Haynes.

Christmas has been a special time at the Lyric since it reopened in 2014 following an extensive restoration. The theater first opened in 1914 as an opera house, and it was retrofitted to show films before the Great Depression. It remained one of the city’s prominent movie theaters through the glory years for local cinema during the 1940s. However, economics forced the Lyric and all but one downtown theater to close in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The front of the Lyric served as a clothing store for a time, but most of its space became a warehouse of sorts.

Thanks to a massive fund-raising campaign after the turn of the century, the Lyric was restored to its former glory, just in time for a grand reopening during its centennial year. That first major show, “Anything Goes,” was received warmly by audiences. The musical opened seven years ago tomorrow, December 11, 2014. How quickly the years have passed.

Brownwood and Early have hosted a variety of public holiday events in the days since Thanksgiving. That was only two weeks ago, but so much has been happening, it seems like it’s been much longer. Nevertheless, these opportunities for celebrating as a community are beginning to diminish as Christmas nears, and our focus turns to individual observances with family and friends.

Last year, when many events were restricted or cancelled, we recognized what we missed. This year, as we cautiously emerge from pandemic limitations, let’s not miss out.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.