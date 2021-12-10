Wednesday is last day for Toys for Kids sign-ups

The last day for families to sign up with Brown County Toys for Kids, the family-run charity started in 1997, is Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Toys for Kids allows families in need to sign up their children during Christmas. On the distribution day each family is assigned a time and is allowed to come "shop" for toys for each child.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grand Starz, 2323 Belle Plain. Parent needs to bring their ID and the children's social security number.

As of Friday, 385 families had signed up on behalf of 980 children.

Some special requests include:

Transformers

Remote Control Cars

Baby Yoda / Star Wars Toys

Softball Equipment - for Teen

Skateboards

11 year old girl requested sewing material (thread, pins, material, etc.)

Twin Bedding (teen boys and girls)

Wanda Tacker Martin and her late husband, Dennis Thacker, started Brown County Toys for Kids. It is a family affair as Martin and her three daughters, Stacee Hetzel, Krissi Prince and Carrie Walters, as well as their families and an army of volunteers, keep the charity running year after year.