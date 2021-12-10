Wreath-laying ceremony at Greenleaf Cemetery to honor veterans

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have planned a distinctive event to honor Brown County veterans laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., the Daughters will conduct a public wreath-laying ceremony at Greenleaf including an address by former Army Capt. Paul Wade, Vietnam helicopter pilot and Purple Heart recipient. The event will also include a cannon salute and an invitation for attendees to lay wreaths at veterans’ graves.

The public is invited to attend. There is no admission charge.

As an official Wreaths Across America location, Greenleaf is one of 2,700 other locations across the country that will be observing National Wreaths Across America Day. The event seeks to further the WAA mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, so that the memory of those who served our country endures.

Veterans of every American war since, and including, the Texas Revolution, lay in rest at Greenleaf Cemetery. To keep their memories alive and honor their service, Brownwood’s DRT invite the public to attend the event and honor veterans by saying their name, thanking them for their service, and laying a wreath at their headstone.