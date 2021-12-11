Corinne T. Smith Animal Center hires Braston Gray as director

Special to the Bulletin

The center said in a press release:

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center (CTSAC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Braston Gray, as the new shelter director. Born and raised in the Brownwood area, Gray returns to Brownwood after working several years for Lubbock Animal Services.

Gray was one of two finalists selected by the shelter director search committee which was made up of members of the CTSAC Board of Directors and City Manager Emily Crawford. All board members met and interviewed both the finalists prior to making a decision.

Gray worked his way up at Lubbock Animal Services, performing everything from Animal Control duties in the field and working with the animals at the center to assisting customers and helping with the medical treatment of the animals in the Service's care.

He was a member of the team that facilitated the transition of Lubbock Animal Services from a shelter with a high euthanasia rate to one that now utilizes public education, rescue partners and other innovations to achieve a life release rate that many Lubbock residents thought impossible only a few years ago.

The members of the board are looking forward to working with Gray and helping him implement some of the ideas he has for the shelter and for the animals of Brown County.

In a recent walk-through of the shelter, he has already pointed out areas that could be used more efficiently and small changes that would improve working conditions for the staff. He also talked to shelter officials about ways to help the shelter meet the needs of the community and better the lives of the animals cared for at the shelter.

Gray is bringing knowledge and enthusiasm to the table that the shelter hasn't previously seen, and it will be exciting to see what he can accomplish, the press release said.

For more information about the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center visit the shelter's website at https://www.ctsanimalctr.org or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/corinnetsmithanimalcenter.