Buy Texas Holiday Market set for Saturday in Early

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY -- Go Texan and Visit Early proudly bring to you the largest Buy Texas Holiday Market of 2021, Saturday December 18 from 11 to 3 at the Early Visitors and Event Center, 419 Garmon Drive.

This is a great time to shop products made and produced in the great state of Texas. Let us help you get your holiday shopping done with Handmade arts and crafts, and unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chowchow, pickles, candy, and grab a bottle or two of Texas Wines from Blue Duck Winery to help you get through the season.

Santa will be ready to see the kids and the Texas Holiday Market has brought in specials vendors just for your kids to shop for you!!! Send the kids in and wait in the car. The location is safe for kids of any age. Kids can shop and get their gifts wrapped while you enjoy B’s Tacos!!! The Buy Texas Holiday Markey, Saturday December 18th from 11 to 3 at the Early Visitors and Event Center, 419 Garmon Drive. For more information call 325-649-93 hundred. Special Thanks to our Event sponsored Go Texan