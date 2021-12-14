Early High School class project benefits Toys for Kids charity

EARLY -- Students in Early High School's Family Community Services class came up with a way to benefit the Brown County Toys for Kids Christmas charity.

The students, with teacher Amanda Elkins, decided to collect gifts for teens whose families have signed up for Toys for Kids. Students in the Early High School class -- who call themselves the Big Heart Crew -- collected gifts including self-care products, clothes, blankets, cosmetics, art supplies and electronics for Toys for Kids.

The students are calling their project Toys for Teens, and all of the gifts were donated by Early High School students and teachers.

Elkins explained how the project got started. Her students were brainstorming about a project and decided to help with Toys for Kids. Then one of Elkins' students -- Kalynn Prince, whose grandmother, Wanda Martin, runs the charity with other family members ----- -- had an idea. Kalynn pointed out that there is need for gifts for teens at Toys for Kids.

"When she said there was a shortage, we just kind collectively brainstormed and decided we would try to do a toy drive here, since we are a high school for teenagers," Elkins said.

"Teachers brought gifts, students brought gifts, everything here came from either a high school student or a high school teachers. It's really special."

Student Elizabeth Lawson said she and her classmates are "kind of shocked at how much is on the table" as the class members and Elkins stood behind a table covered with gifts.

The Family Community Services class is in its first year at Early High School and is part of the Family Consumer Science curriculum.

"Our objective in the class is to bring awareness to our community by doing fundraisers and projects just to help benefit our community," Lawson said.

The students are already thinking about their next project.