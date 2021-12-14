Filing ends with multiple local races in primaries

Filing for the Republican Party primary elections in March ended Monday with a four-way race for county judge, as well as races for county commissioner in precincts 2 and 4 and justice of the peace in precincts 3 and 4.

Insurance adjuster Terry Blevins filed Monday in the race for county judge, joining incumbent Paul Lilly, Brown County Attorney Shane Britton and rancher and farmer Molly Smith as candidates for the seat.

No candidates filed in Brown County in the the Democratic primary.

Brown County candidates in the Republican primary are:

County judge -- Paul Lilly, Shane Britton, Molly Smith, Terry Blevins

Commissioner Precinct 2 -- Joel Kelton, Bo Allen, Jeff Hoskinson

Commissioner Precinct 4 -- Larry Traweek, George Huseman

JP precinct 1 -- Doug Hurt

JP Precinct 2 -- Harold Hogan

JP Precinct 3 -- Bryan Thompson, Brian Edwards

JP Precinct 4 -- Ted Perez, Rusty Howell, Harold Thomas, Andre Smoot

County Attorney -- Jennifer Broughton

District clerk -- Cheryl Jones

Court at Law -- Sam Moss

County clerk -- Sharon Ferguson

County treasurer -- Ann Krpoun