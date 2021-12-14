Filing ends with multiple local races in primaries
Filing for the Republican Party primary elections in March ended Monday with a four-way race for county judge, as well as races for county commissioner in precincts 2 and 4 and justice of the peace in precincts 3 and 4.
Insurance adjuster Terry Blevins filed Monday in the race for county judge, joining incumbent Paul Lilly, Brown County Attorney Shane Britton and rancher and farmer Molly Smith as candidates for the seat.
No candidates filed in Brown County in the the Democratic primary.
Brown County candidates in the Republican primary are:
County judge -- Paul Lilly, Shane Britton, Molly Smith, Terry Blevins
Commissioner Precinct 2 -- Joel Kelton, Bo Allen, Jeff Hoskinson
Commissioner Precinct 4 -- Larry Traweek, George Huseman
JP precinct 1 -- Doug Hurt
JP Precinct 2 -- Harold Hogan
JP Precinct 3 -- Bryan Thompson, Brian Edwards
JP Precinct 4 -- Ted Perez, Rusty Howell, Harold Thomas, Andre Smoot
County Attorney -- Jennifer Broughton
District clerk -- Cheryl Jones
Court at Law -- Sam Moss
County clerk -- Sharon Ferguson
County treasurer -- Ann Krpoun