Brownwood ISD trustee Jacobs stepping down from board

Brownwood ISD trustees accepted the resignation Monday of board member Tim Jacobs, who is stepping stepped down effective Dec. 31 after 12 years of service.

Jacobs has served in Position 7 since 2009.

Brownwood ISD administrators expressed their thanks to Jacobs for his many years of service and let him know he will be missed.

In other business, trustees heard a report listing the facility projects and upgrades completed by the maintenance department. The list included a wide range of work, from the installation of commercial handwashing stations and new plumbing for the greenhouse at Brownwood High School to painting and gym improvement projects throughout the district.

The report listed work completed at all campuses including Gordon Wood Stadium and Central Support Center.

The district has been approached by several citizens requesting improvements be made to some facilities in the district. A local community group is working with the district and Claycomb Associates to provide professional services including cost estimates for areas and facilities that may need improvement.

Trustees saw a presentation on Gordon Wood Stadium, the baseball and softball fields, and other athletic facilities at Brownwood High School that need improvement to meet ADA accessibility and UIL standards.

Trustees also heard a report on the district's Career and Technical Education programs, which continue to expand with 853 Brownwood High School students enrolled in courses.

During the 2020-2021 school year, six Brownwood High students achieved their FAA Commercial Remote Pilot’s license through a new drone certification program. This school year 17 students are eligible for examination and certification. This program is a partnership with Ranger College and the Brownwood Municipal Development District.