HPU seniors finish second at moot court tournament

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University seniors Parker Brown of Denton and Madison Zardiackas of Lockhart were recently named second place finalists at the South-Central Texas Undergraduate Moot Court Association Regional Tournament. Senior Katherine Hill of Houston and junior Devin Schurman of San Antonio also competed, with Schurman receiving a speaker award.

The tournament was hosted by Texas Tech University School of Law via Zoom.

Moot Court is a competition during which students participate in the preparation and arguing of cases in front of judges, designed to simulate argument before the United States Supreme Court.

Brown, a jurisprudence and Guy D. Newman Honors Academy major, and Zardiackas, an English, jurisprudence and Guy D. Newman Honors Academy major, were partners in the competition.

Brown and Zardiackas will advance to the next level of competition, the American Moot Court Association National Tournament, which will be held via Zoom in January.