Man charged in weekend shooting in Brownwood

A 19-year-old Brownwood man remained jailed Wednesday in connection with a weekend shooting that injured another Brownwood man.

Police obtained a warrant for Marces Christoper Thomson and arrested him Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police and Brown County Jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Third Street on a shooting report. The victim of the shooting was said to be in a vehicle traveling to the hospital.

Cpl. Noe Acosta was responding from the hospital area and located the vehicle near the Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood emergency room entrance. The male victim was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Levi McDonough-Rivera of Brownwood. It appeared Rivera was shot in both hands.

Rivera said he was visiting a relative in the 1600 block of Third Street when a fight broke out while in the back yard. When the fight ended, the suspect of the fight left the residence in a pickup. As the pickup drove away, Rivera heard several loud pops. Rivera felt an immediate pain in his right hand and realized he had been shot.

Members of the Brownwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrived and began an investigation, and Thomson was identified as the suspect. Detective Jared Spohn continued in his investigation and obtained an arrest warrant forThomson.

Officers located Thomson at a residence in the 2400 block of Southside Drive Tuesday afternoon and arrested him.