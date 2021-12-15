Three Brownwood band students qualify for Area at All-Region ATSSB Auditions
Special to the Bulletin
Four Brownwood High School band students recently auditioned for the ATSSB Region 7 All-Region Band.
“The students did extremely well,” said BHS Band Director David Lambert. The following three students made the All-Region band and qualified for Area:
Emma Carroll (Clarinet / 2nd chair symphonic band)
John Perez (Contra Bass Clarinet / 1st Chair Honor band)
Chris Robinson (French Horn / 4th chair Honor band)
“These three students will audition for the ATSSB All State Band in January,” said Lambert. “Congratulations to all these students for their hard work.”