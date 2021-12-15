Three Brownwood band students qualify for Area at All-Region ATSSB Auditions

Special to the Bulletin

Four Brownwood High School band students recently auditioned for the ATSSB Region 7 All-Region Band.

“The students did extremely well,” said BHS Band Director David Lambert. The following three students made the All-Region band and qualified for Area:

Emma Carroll (Clarinet / 2nd chair symphonic band)

John Perez (Contra Bass Clarinet / 1st Chair Honor band)

Chris Robinson (French Horn / 4th chair Honor band)

“These three students will audition for the ATSSB All State Band in January,” said Lambert. “Congratulations to all these students for their hard work.”