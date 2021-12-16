Andrea's Legacy nonprofit recognizes two Early teachers

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY — Andrea’s Legacy, a nonprofit organization in Texas honoring school teachers and youth mentors, awarded two $1,000 scholarships to Early High School teachers at an appreciation breakfast Thursday morning.

Norma Romero, chairman of the board for the organization, presented Caitlyn Tidwell and Sidney Ganus each with a $1,000 check in recognition of their work at the school.

Earlier this week, the organization recognized and awarded a $1,000 check to a teacher at the Texas State School for the Deaf in Austin.

Tidwell teaches English and theater and Ganus teaches English. Both were chosen for the care and empowerment they deliver to their students. “Striving to make the learning experience for their students an empowering one is admirable,” Romero said. “School teachers think of their students first and we hope this recognition will help make their efforts and goals easier.”

Andrea’s Legacy honors Andrea Romero, an elementary public school teacher who lost her life to cancer. She contracted lupus at an early age. She graduated from Brownwood High School and the University of North Texas with a teaching degree in spite of her illness. She lost both her kidneys but continued teaching while on dialysis treatment.

Andrea’s Legacy recognizes one or more Texas teachers or youth mentors yearly. It conducts small fundraisers and asks for donations from the public throughout the year.