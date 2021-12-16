Brownwood elementary students place in UIL events

Special to the Bulletin

Several Brownwood ISD elementary students competed in UIL meet hosted in Abilene on Tuesday, December 7th. Teams from Brownwood ISD schools had several students place in their events. The event included approximately 602 students in grades 2-6 from Brownwood, Stephenville, and Wylie.

The full list of Brownwood students and teams that earned a place in their events is included below. Brownwood ISD congratulates these students on their accomplishments!

2nd Grade Chess Puzzles

2nd Place: Cheyenne Musgrove

4th Place (Tie): John Gonzales, Sam Windham

2nd Grade Chess Puzzles Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

2nd Grade Music Memory

1st Place: (Tie): Maks Mills, Yaretzi Contreras

2nd Grade Music Memory Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

2nd Grade Creative Writing

2nd Place: Adelaide Hamilton

4th Place: Eli Seymour

2nd Grade Story Telling

2nd Place: Scott Delgado

6th Place: Avery Richmon

3rd Grade Story Telling

2nd Place: Aynslea Wilson

6th Place: Ezlyn Chambers

3rd Grade Chess Puzzles

5th Place: Colt Longabaugh

3rd Grade Chess Puzzles Team

3rd Place: Brownwood

3rd Grade Ready Writing

3rd Place: Sophie Paulk

4th Place: Sydney Hutchins

6th Place: Phoenix Hodges

3rd Grade Music Memory

1st Place: (Tie): Sophia Ongteco, Alexis Garcia

2nd Place: Akira Tobias

3rd Place: Leander Martin

3rd Grade Music Memory Team

1st Place: Brownwood

4th Grade Art

4th Place: Ayla Ruiz

4th Grade Chess Puzzles

5th Place: Leeland Hamilton

4th Grade Chess Puzzles Team

3rd Place: Brownwood

4th Grade Music Memory

4th Place: Romeo Garcia

4th Grade Music Memory Team

3rd Place: Brownwood

4th Grade Number Sense

6th Place: Zaiden Qualley

4th Grade Spelling

3rd Place: Leverett Windham

4th Grade Spelling Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

4th Grade Ready Writing

6th Place: Kirra Shrum

5th Grade Art

5th Place: Nayeli Piedra

5th Grade Art Team

3rd Place: Brownwood

5th Grade Chess Puzzles

1st Place: Xxis Woodberry

2nd Place: Landry Ross

5th Grade Chess Puzzles Team

1st Place: Brownwood

5th Grade Dictionary Skills

2nd Place: Ryann Waller

5th Grade Listening Skills

2nd Place: Arely Carrere

6th Place: Kaiden Gruber

5th Grade Listening Skills Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

5th Grade Number Sense

5th Place: Judah Hamilton

5th Grade Social Studies

3rd Place: Jaxon Mouser

4th Place: Alfredo Rodriguez

5th Grade Social Studies Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

5th Grade Spelling

1st Place: Susannah Alcantar

5th Place: Rylan Martin

5th Grade Spelling Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

5th Grade Oral Reading

2nd Place: Jakayla Wright

5th Grade Ready Writing

4th Place: Ryann Waller

5th Grade Music Memory

1st Place: James Ongteco

4th Place: Katherine Gongre

6th Place: Cyndea Wilson

5th Grade Music Memory Team

1st Place: Brownwood

6th Grade Art

3rd Place: Caiti Schoen

6th Grade Chess Puzzles

3rd Place: Eli Hutson

4th Place: Davis Emmett

6th Place: AJ Harrington

6th Grade Chess Puzzles Team

1st Place: Brownwood

6th Grade Dictionary Skills

5th Place: (Tie): Carly Allred, Jonathan Solano

6th Grade Dictionary Skills Team

3rd Place: Brownwood

6th Grade Maps, Graphs & Charts

4th Place: Eli Waldrop

6th Grade Music Memory

2nd Place: Paulo Moreno Salazar

3rd Place: Willow Camp

6th Place: Lillieana Lara

6th Grade Music Memory Team

1st Place: Brownwood

6th Grade Science

3rd Place: Lilyanna Martinez

4th Place: Remy Perkins

5th Place: Noah Baxley

6th Grade Science Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

6th Grade Social Studies

2nd Place: Alex Gomez

6th Grade Social Studies Team

2nd Place: Brownwood

6th Grade Spelling

1st Place: Danny Nguyen

6th Grade Spelling Team

3rd Place (Tie): Brownwood & Wylie East

6th Grade Modern Oratory

3rd Place: Jonathan Skrhak

6th Grade Ready Writing

5th Place: Madeleine Musgrove

6th Place: Lilyanna Martinez

6th Grade Editorial Writing

2nd Place: Kaydence Chandler

3rd Place: Samantha Estades

6th Place: Corinne Formaggio