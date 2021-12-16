Brownwood elementary students place in UIL events
Several Brownwood ISD elementary students competed in UIL meet hosted in Abilene on Tuesday, December 7th. Teams from Brownwood ISD schools had several students place in their events. The event included approximately 602 students in grades 2-6 from Brownwood, Stephenville, and Wylie.
The full list of Brownwood students and teams that earned a place in their events is included below. Brownwood ISD congratulates these students on their accomplishments!
2nd Grade Chess Puzzles
2nd Place: Cheyenne Musgrove
4th Place (Tie): John Gonzales, Sam Windham
2nd Grade Chess Puzzles Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
2nd Grade Music Memory
1st Place: (Tie): Maks Mills, Yaretzi Contreras
2nd Grade Music Memory Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
2nd Grade Creative Writing
2nd Place: Adelaide Hamilton
4th Place: Eli Seymour
2nd Grade Story Telling
2nd Place: Scott Delgado
6th Place: Avery Richmon
3rd Grade Story Telling
2nd Place: Aynslea Wilson
6th Place: Ezlyn Chambers
3rd Grade Chess Puzzles
5th Place: Colt Longabaugh
3rd Grade Chess Puzzles Team
3rd Place: Brownwood
3rd Grade Ready Writing
3rd Place: Sophie Paulk
4th Place: Sydney Hutchins
6th Place: Phoenix Hodges
3rd Grade Music Memory
1st Place: (Tie): Sophia Ongteco, Alexis Garcia
2nd Place: Akira Tobias
3rd Place: Leander Martin
3rd Grade Music Memory Team
1st Place: Brownwood
4th Grade Art
4th Place: Ayla Ruiz
4th Grade Chess Puzzles
5th Place: Leeland Hamilton
4th Grade Chess Puzzles Team
3rd Place: Brownwood
4th Grade Music Memory
4th Place: Romeo Garcia
4th Grade Music Memory Team
3rd Place: Brownwood
4th Grade Number Sense
6th Place: Zaiden Qualley
4th Grade Spelling
3rd Place: Leverett Windham
4th Grade Spelling Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
4th Grade Ready Writing
6th Place: Kirra Shrum
5th Grade Art
5th Place: Nayeli Piedra
5th Grade Art Team
3rd Place: Brownwood
5th Grade Chess Puzzles
1st Place: Xxis Woodberry
2nd Place: Landry Ross
5th Grade Chess Puzzles Team
1st Place: Brownwood
5th Grade Dictionary Skills
2nd Place: Ryann Waller
5th Grade Listening Skills
2nd Place: Arely Carrere
6th Place: Kaiden Gruber
5th Grade Listening Skills Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
5th Grade Number Sense
5th Place: Judah Hamilton
5th Grade Social Studies
3rd Place: Jaxon Mouser
4th Place: Alfredo Rodriguez
5th Grade Social Studies Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
5th Grade Spelling
1st Place: Susannah Alcantar
5th Place: Rylan Martin
5th Grade Spelling Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
5th Grade Oral Reading
2nd Place: Jakayla Wright
5th Grade Ready Writing
4th Place: Ryann Waller
5th Grade Music Memory
1st Place: James Ongteco
4th Place: Katherine Gongre
6th Place: Cyndea Wilson
5th Grade Music Memory Team
1st Place: Brownwood
6th Grade Art
3rd Place: Caiti Schoen
6th Grade Chess Puzzles
3rd Place: Eli Hutson
4th Place: Davis Emmett
6th Place: AJ Harrington
6th Grade Chess Puzzles Team
1st Place: Brownwood
6th Grade Dictionary Skills
5th Place: (Tie): Carly Allred, Jonathan Solano
6th Grade Dictionary Skills Team
3rd Place: Brownwood
6th Grade Maps, Graphs & Charts
4th Place: Eli Waldrop
6th Grade Music Memory
2nd Place: Paulo Moreno Salazar
3rd Place: Willow Camp
6th Place: Lillieana Lara
6th Grade Music Memory Team
1st Place: Brownwood
6th Grade Science
3rd Place: Lilyanna Martinez
4th Place: Remy Perkins
5th Place: Noah Baxley
6th Grade Science Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
6th Grade Social Studies
2nd Place: Alex Gomez
6th Grade Social Studies Team
2nd Place: Brownwood
6th Grade Spelling
1st Place: Danny Nguyen
6th Grade Spelling Team
3rd Place (Tie): Brownwood & Wylie East
6th Grade Modern Oratory
3rd Place: Jonathan Skrhak
6th Grade Ready Writing
5th Place: Madeleine Musgrove
6th Place: Lilyanna Martinez
6th Grade Editorial Writing
2nd Place: Kaydence Chandler
3rd Place: Samantha Estades
6th Place: Corinne Formaggio