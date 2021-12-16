Brownwood High HOSA students advance to Area competition
Brownwood High School HOSA students recently competed in online testing over the course of three days. Several students placed in their events.
Results are listed below along with Area and State qualifiers:
State Qualifiers
Epidemiology
Aishwarya Nigalye - 1st place
Health Care Issues Exam Top 10%
Aishwarya Nigalye
Noeli De La Torre
Rylah Morgan
Area Qualifiers
Texas Officer Candidate
Aishwarya Nigalye
Vet Science
Allison Godinho - 1st Place
Liliana Lujan - 2nd Place
Sports Medicine
Naysa Leach - 1st place
Medical Spelling
Brooke Minchey - 1st place
Home Health Aide
Morgan Phipps - 2nd place
Human Growth and Development
Rylie Schaffer - 5th place
HOSA Bowl - 8th place team
Adrianna Allen
Camila Hernandez
Langston Barnes
Addison Bennett
Pharmacy Science
Mya Salazar - 9th place