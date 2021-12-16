Brownwood High HOSA students advance to Area competition

Brownwood Bulletin

Brownwood High School HOSA students recently competed in online testing over the course of three days. Several students placed in their events.

Results are listed below along with Area and State qualifiers:

State Qualifiers

Epidemiology

Aishwarya Nigalye - 1st place

Health Care Issues Exam Top 10%

Aishwarya Nigalye

Noeli De La Torre

Rylah Morgan

Area Qualifiers

Texas Officer Candidate

Aishwarya Nigalye

Vet Science

Allison Godinho - 1st Place

Liliana Lujan - 2nd Place

Sports Medicine

Naysa Leach - 1st place

Medical Spelling

Brooke Minchey - 1st place

Home Health Aide

Morgan Phipps - 2nd place

Human Growth and Development

Rylie Schaffer - 5th place

HOSA Bowl - 8th place team

Adrianna Allen

Camila Hernandez

Langston Barnes

Addison Bennett

Pharmacy Science

Mya Salazar - 9th place