Brownwood ISD announces 2021 holiday card design contest winners

Two winners have been selected for the 6th Annual Brownwood ISD Holiday Card Contest.

One design from elementary and one from secondary was selected as winners of the contest. Brownwood High School senior Erika Martinez and East Elementary third-grade student Aliviah Lavon Rice submitted the winning entries that will be used for the official Brownwood ISD card.

Brownwood school superintendent Dr. Joe Young instituted the contest in 2016 to highlight the talent of Brownwood students, while creatively sending out holiday wishes from the district.

Each year, students are encouraged to enter the contest by producing an original piece of art. Each campus then has the opportunity to submit a selection of designs as finalists to be considered in the voting process. Administrators, the board of trustees and the district's Leadership and Learning committee members all cast votes for the winning designs.