Brown County 4-H news and updates

Dates to remember

December

21 – Consumer Decision Making Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

24-27 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays

January

3 - Extension Office Closed for New Years

9 – 15 -Brown County Youth Fair

17 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day

Consumer decision making informational meeting

Consumer Decision Making educates participants on becoming smart shoppers, making sound decisions, and public speaking. If you are interested in Consumer Decision Making or finding out more information about this project, there is going to be an informational meeting on December 21, 2021, 5:00pm at the Extension Office.

Need help clipping your show animal?

If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

Workdays for youth fair

January 8, 8:00 - 12:00

Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

November 1, 2021 – Application will be available online

November 30, 2021 – Submit your intent to County Office if you plan to apply

December 14, 2021 – Due for County Review February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station May 2022 – Award Notifications June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

2022 Brown County Youth Fair

Schedule of events

Weighing/Sifting/Classification and Check-in:

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Breeding Lambs…………........ .......... .......... .......8:00am

Breeding Goat Show Follows Sheep

Breeding Gilt Show Follows Goats

Market Lambs and Goats enter barn………………7:00am to 3:00pm

Rabbit Check-in 7:00am to 10:00am ......... .........Show starts with Market Rabbits at 1:00pm

Market Lamb and Goat weigh in and classification ........ .........4:00pm to 6:00 p.m.

Ag Mechanics Show…………………………………………...2:00pm

Judging: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Market Lamb Show ......... ......... .......... .......... .......9:00 a.m.

Market Goat follows Lambs

Market Swine enter barn ........ ......... ......................7:00am to 3:00pm

Weigh in and classification start at 4pm in order by School (TBA)

Cattle enter barn……………………………………7:00am to 5:00pm

Cattle weigh in and classification start…………….5:00pm to 7:00pm

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Market Swine Division ........ ......... .......... .......... ...9:00 a.m.

Friday, January 14, 2022

Market Steer Show ...... ......... .......... .......... ............9:00 a.m.

Registered Breeding Heifer Show ....... ......... ..........Immediately after Market Steer Show

Home Economics Division

Home Economics Building

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Acceptance of all Clothing Items (NO late items will be accepted) .... 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Appearance Judging ........ .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... ………….4:30pm

Pictures will be taken individually and as a group at this time. These may be used by judge later in day if needed.

Fashion Show Practice (Mandatory Participation) will be as soon as each contestant goes before the judge in their last garment or if there is a length of time between garments they may practice then, they must sign off on list when they practice.

Construction will be judged after appearance judging and lunch break for judges. Only judges and authorized persons allowed at this time.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Clothing Division Fashion Show (Mandatory participation) .... .......... 6:30 pm

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Receive Foods, Crafts and Canning entries .... .......... ......... .........9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Judging of Items……………………. ....... .......... .......... ......... ....1:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Viewing of Entries .......... .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... .........10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Items and Prizes picked up…………………………………………6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

Results posted at Youth Fair Office by 12:00 p.m.

Premium Sales includes Overall Grand Champion and Overall Reserve Grand Champion of all three age divisions (immediately after Miss Brown County Fair Association Awards).

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Awards and Premium Sale:

Miss Brown County Fair Association Presentations .... ......... .......... 3:00 p.m.

Followed by: .......... Sale of Home Economics Projects .......... Sale of Livestock Projects

BIG Youth Workshop

The BIG Youth Conference will host it's 2022 conference on January 11th, 2022. This workshop will be hosted virtually, so you can join from your classroom, home, etc. This year's conference is focused on Empowering the youth voice in agriculture and will feature presentations from Dr. Whitt Weems, Director of Organization-Texas Farm Bureau, Wendy Scott, Extension Program Specialist for 4-H Youth Development in District 2, and a discussion panel hosted by our own District 8 4-H Chairman & Texas 4-H Council 2nd Vice President, Brinley Allison. The panel will feature State 4-H Council members & Texas FFA State Officers.

This conference is geared to promote youth leadership in agriculture and is open to any 4-H, FFA, or FCCLA, high school-aged member.

Registration is now open and will be open until December 31st. On the registration form, you have a place to submit questions for our panelists. If you have a burning question about what it’s like to be a state officer, now is the time to get it answered! All details & the registration form can be found on our website: https://agrilife.org/d84h/events-and-activities/bigyouthworkshop/