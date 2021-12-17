Police: Man threatened with knife in domestic disturbance

Brownwood police released details Friday on the Thursday night arrest of a woman who is accused of chasing a man with a knife in a domestic dispute.

April Marie Perot, 39, of Brownwood was booked into the Brown County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon, jail records state.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 13th Street. The caller on 9-1-1 said a female was chasing him with a knife.

Officers located the male victim standing outside his residence. The sound of a female screaming hostilities could be heard from inside the residence. The female, who was eventually located in the back yard, was very angry and refused to discuss the even, saying only that she was moving out and officers could help her with the furniture.

The victim said he’s been in a relationship with the female "off and on" for many months. He said he did not know why she suddenly became angry and chased him with a knife.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the female was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail without further incident.