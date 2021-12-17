Scaled-back Tour of Trees resumes at Chatfield

You might call it Tour of Trees "Lite" as the Chatfield Assisted Living facility in Brownwood resumes it Christmas tradition after cancelling the event last year because of COVID.

Still taking precautions because of COVID, the Chatfield is putting on a scaled-down Tour of Trees this month, with 29 brightly decorated Christmas trees, donated by businesses and individuals in the community. The trees are located in hallways and other public places throughout the facility, and community members are invited throughout December to visit the Chatfield and enjoy the trees.

Before 2020, the event had grown each year since the first Tour of Trees in 2010, with 40 trees on display in 2019.

This year, the Chatfield did not have its customary open house on the first Sunday in December to kick off the tour, where community members would be invited to gather at the facility and enjoy refreshments.

Even though this year's event is smaller than in previous years, community members are invited to come see the trees. "We're just asking that it be in smaller groups," Chatfield executive director Christine Oliver said.

For next Christmas, the Chatfield hopes to bring back a full Tour of Trees with an open house.

The he Chatfield's staff and residents are enjoying having the Tour of Trees/

"It makes Christmas for us around here, for sure," Oliver said.

The Chatfield, at the Chatfield, at 1605 Calvert, opened in 2009.