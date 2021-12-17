TGIF: Music endures as its own tradition each Christmas

Brownwood Bulletin

It’s hard to believe, but recording artists are still releasing “new” Christmas songs, even if many of them are covers — also known as remakes — of old favorites. They haven’t been new for years, perhaps even decades. At least that’s the conclusion of my unscientific, personal survey of Christmas music being heard this month.

It takes the passage of time, some good fortune, and at least a little bit of talent before a “new” Christmas melody is elevated into a standard. That means it’s one of those tunes that people want to hear and perhaps even purchase year after year.

My unscientific, personal survey has also determined that among the most recent songs — if you want to call them recent — that have risen to that lofty level are Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” from 1979 and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” from 1994. But there are others, depending on the genre you prefer.

I’m not certain that anyone cares that they aren’t hearing much new Christmas music each December. I know I don’t. When it comes to Christmas music, tradition is paramount. Old does not matter. It won’t feel like Christmas if you don’t get to sing your favorite hymns at church, or if your favorite Christmas tunes aren’t played on your stereo or radio during December.

There are so many Christmas songs in the archive we could play them 24 hours a day without repeating any one version between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. We probably could play unique recordings nonstop between Thanksgiving and Epiphany, all without exhausting the library.

That would likely hold true even if you exclude the songs about winter that don’t ever mention Christmas. Why do we think songs about winter have to be tied to Christmas, and Christmas only? Winter doesn’t even begin until Tuesday next week. Why don’t we hear them after Christmas has come and gone? I’m thinking about songs like “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Marshmallow World,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “It's the Most Wonderful Time of The Year,” and others. Even “Jingle Bells” never mentions Christmas.

With so much Christmas and winter music, it comes as no surprise that something “new,” or something that is not really new because I never heard it before, comes across my playlist most Decembers. One of those that has become my favorite Christmas songs this year is indeed new to me, but has actually been around for five decades.

The version of the song I heard was performed by Bing Crosby, so you know it’s been a while. “A while” in this case is 1967 or 1968, based on the years of its copyright notice. The song’s title is “I Sing Noel.”

It was also recorded by the duet Tony Sandler and Ralph Young, but that’s hardly new either. It was released in 1969.

The song was written by Noël Regney with music by Gloria Shayne Baker, a husband-wife composing duo who also wrote the much more familiar “Do You Hear What I Hear?” They also were the creative force behind a number of top 40 pop hits like “Rain, Rain Go Away” recorded by Bobby Vinton, as well as other songs made popular by Jo Stafford, Eddie Fisher, and Doris Day.

The song is a prayer similar to “Do You Hear What I Hear,” but “I Sing Noel” encourages us all to do what we can to make the world a better place for children who have no nice clothes or toys, who are lonely, who have no shelter, and who lose their childhood far too soon.

Streaming music sites offer both versions, and while it was Crosby’s upbeat performance, I heard first, it’s the Sandler and Young recording that seems to be more in keeping with the heartfelt plea of the words. Perhaps you can find one of these recordings online. But if not, here’s a sample of the lyrics. What a poignant Christmas message.

I sing Noel, I sing Noel for children,

For all little children who have no Christmas tree.

I sing Noel, Noel, Noel

For little girls who have no pretty dress to wear,

Little boys who have no teddy bears.

I sing Noel, I sing Noel for children,

For all lonely children who cry on Christmas Eve.

I sing Noel, Noel, Noel

For little girls whose hands are trembling in the cold,

Little boys whose eyes are too soon old.

May the newborn Savior

Turn His tender face to you.

May He help us all

To make this world a better place for you.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.