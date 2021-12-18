Coming home: Braston Gray is animal center's new director

Considering the nature of his job, it's no surprise that Braston Gray loves animals.

Spend a few minutes with the conversant Gray -- who has just completed his first week as the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center's new director -- it's quickly obvious that Gray, a 2010 Bangs High School graduate, also gets on well with people.

In the animal center's busy lobby Friday afternoon, the 29-year-old Gray chatted up the staff and engaged visitors in easy conversation. Noting the windy conditions outside, Gray told a visitor that he'd just moved here from Lubbock, and the visitor replied that she recently moved from Amarillo.

Gray previously worked for the city-run Lubbock Animal Services, and decided to return home. Gray's parents are retired state trooper Martin Molotsky and Deedra Molotsky, who supervises the City of Brownwood's emergency dispatch center.

Growing up in Bangs, Gray said, he had always loved animals. "My parents always referred to me as Ace Ventura, as someone that would go and wrangle up all the local wildlife or bring stray cats home and try and give everything a home," Gray said. "That didn't always fly over too well with my parents but I always tried, so I was always kind of the animal whisperer for a long time."

Gray said he was "always the one who wanted to bring something weird home," which didn't necessarily meet with his parents' approval.

In 2013, Gray decided to move to Lubbock, where he worked for a furniture moving company. In 2016, he took a job with Lubbock Animal Service, where he "handled everything from shelter duties to field duties, occasionally training new staff, all sorts of things like that," Gray said. "We did a lot of changes around 2018. The shelter went from a high kill shelter almost to no kill virtually overnight."

But Gray decided he'd had enough of big city life.

"I had the opportunity to move back to Brownwood just under a month ago and this position came available," Gray said. "I applied for it, prayed long and hard about it and now I'm able to sit here."

Gray added that he was "coming back no matter what, and I saw this position open up. I said I'd be insane if I didn't at least apply and I'm very blessed to be sitting here."

When Gray learned he was being offered the director's job, he had "a lot of emotions," Gray said. "I felt very fortunate and blessed. However I understood the seriousness of tackling the problems with overcrowding and making sure animals were adopted from the facility."

Reflecting more on his love of animals, Gray said, "I think my parents were always big animal lovers too, and I imagine that just rubbed off on me. A lot of it came from my parents and a lot of it came naturally too. I love everything. If it's got eight legs, no legs, four legs, three legs, covered in scales, fir, fins or what have you, I just love it all."

When asked about his hobbies, Gray quickly answered, "I enjoy a nice cup of coffee. I enjoy nature. I enjoy herping. That's my favorite kind of pastime. Herping -- the act of looking for reptiles and amphibians. I'll take pictures of them and let them be on their way. I just enjoy doing it as a hobby when the months are a little bit warmer, when there's a lot more activity. You catch me over the summertime fishing, too, and hiking anywhere when the weather permits."

Gray started working as the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center's new director on Dec. 11, a Saturday. "We have very great staff who are committed to cleaning and the care and welfare and of all the animals," Gray said. "I'm very impressed that everyone is on board with some immediate changes that have been implemented and I look forward to making continuous improvements in the future."

Gray said he wants the community to know "we're open to making some positive changes and we're really pushing for animal adoptions, and I believe everyone would be happy with how the shelter is progressing. We're happy to have everyone come out and visit us."