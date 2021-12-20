Warmer, drier December weather expected for Texas

Although most Texans had an exceptionally wet 2020 and great precipitation throughout the 2021 growing season, conditions have dried out significantly over the past several months.

And it looks like more of the same is in store for December, according to National Weather Service Dallas-Fort Worth Meteorologist-in-Charge Tom Bradshaw.

Soil moisture levels are declining, and it doesn’t look like conditions will improve before planting begins in 2022, Bradshaw said in an interview with the Texas Farm Bureau Radio Network.

Unfortunately, we’re starting to sound like a broken record. We’ve been talking about warmer and drier conditions across the Lone Star State for the past several months. And it looks like December is going to hold true to form as another month where we’re going to see warmer than normal conditions and much drier than normal across pretty much the entire state.

The High Plains, West Texas and East Texas are in stages of drought ranging from abnormally dry to extreme, data from the Texas Water Development Board’s Water Weekly report shows. The report shows the total area of the state impacted by drought has now reached its largest value since April of this year.

Parts of the Panhandle and West Texas, as well as parts of Northeast and East-Central Texas, are really starting to take it on the chin moisture-wise. We’re seeing moderate to severe drought across many counties in those parts of the state.

For the remainder of the year, he expects to see some rain but probably much less than normal for the month of December. Some snow in the Panhandle and parts of West Texas or even North Texas is likely.

But with the much warmer temperatures predicted for the next several weeks, Bradshaw said significant rainfall chances are not likely.

That’s due to a La Niña weather pattern, which has been predicted for the winter.

The La Niña pattern is expected by the National Weather Service to continue through March 2022, with forecaster consensus anticipating it to remain in place through April-June before finally dissipating.

PRIME RIB – IT’S WHAT’S FOR CHRISTMAS DINNER!

Nothing quite says Merry Christmas in Texas like a prime rib served as the main dish of your Christmas meal! When it comes time to prepare your prime rib this holiday season, be sure to reference Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Path to the Plate’s tips and tricks to ensure that the meat is cooked thoroughly and properly.

With beef production being the largest sector of the agriculture industry in Texas, it is both fitting and appropriate that prime rib act as the centerpiece of the Christmas meal. According to Dan Hale, Ph.D. and meat specialist with Texas A&M’s Department of Animal Science, it is estimated that Texas produces approximately 60 million pounds of prime rib per year. Most commonly referred to as ribeye roast, beef rib roast or standing rib roast, prime rib is typically sold as both bone-in and boneless in stores. Despite its name, prime rib does not have to be from beef graded as USDA Prime — it is primarily from beef graded as USDA Select or USDA Choice. It should be noted that beef with higher USDA grades often produce a more desirable eating experience due to the higher amount of marbling present in the roast.

After purchasing, prime rib must be thawed and stored at a temperature below 40 °F to minimize the growth of bacteria. When cooking, it is traditionally prepared with a mixture of seasonings, then roasted under dry heat for 2-3 hours, depending on its size. When using a conventional oven to prepare your prime rib, follow these instructions:

• Preheat oven to 300 °F

• Season the outside of the roast as desired

• Cook, fat side up, to an internal temperature of 145 °F for medium doneness, which may take 20-25 minutes per pound. Use a thermometer to check the internal temperature

• Let stand 15-20 minutes before carving

When determining how many mouths your prime rib will feed this Christmas, keep in mind that a full prime rib is seven ribs, meaning that it weighs anywhere from 15 to 18 pounds. A prime rib this size can feed a family of 16 or more people, depending on the size of their appetite’s. Smaller prime rib options are available, including those that weigh five pounds which can serve up to six to eight people.

Because lean beef cuts such as prime rib are considered nutrient rich with low amounts of calories and fats, Hale says this particular cut of meat acts as an excellent source of essential nutrients such as protein, Zinc, B12, Iron, B6, Niacin, and Selenium. Nutrition facts for 3.5 ounces of broiled USDA Choice (lean only) prime rib are as follows:

• 205 Calories

• 28.9g Protein

• 9g Fat

• 3.4g Saturated Fat

• 3.6g Monounsaturated Fat

In search of other ways to spice up your holidays or family mealtime? Head over to dinnertonight.tamu.edu or beefitswhatsfordinne