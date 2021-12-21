Commissioners court OKs purchase of paper ballot voting machines

Brown County Commissioners Court members approved the purchase Monday of state mandated new voting machines that will use paper ballots.

The new machines, from Hart Intercivic, will have touchscreens which voters will use for making their selections, Brown County Elections Court Administrator Larry Franks told commissioners. The machines will produce paper ballots for voters to review, and the paper ballots will be inserted into a ballot reader, Franks said.

"That way we also have a paper trail when it comes to auditing," Franks said.

The hope is to have the machines ready for the March primary elections, he said.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly prepared commissioners for "number shock. It's not cheap."

The upfront cost is $647,611, and the state will reimburse the county for the majority of that amount, Franks said. Commissioners court members agreed to initially use American Rescue Plan funds to cover the upfront cost until the state reimburses the county.

"Remember we get reimbursement for 75 percent or so of that, or is it higher than that?" Lilly asked Franks.

Franks replied, "I'm really not sure. I've had two different answers. One of them says all of it and one of them says only parts of it."

County auditor Jennifer RobIson said the expense was "something that should have been brought up in our budget hearings."

In other business Monday, commissioners agreed to begin the process of moving to countywide polling locations, which will allow registered voters to vote at any polling location in the county.

This will make voting more convenient, Franks told commissioners.

Commissioners agreed to place a public hearing on countywide polling locations on the agenda for Jan. 18 or Jan. 24.