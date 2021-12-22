Brown County 4-H news and updates
Dates to remember
December
23-27 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays
January
3 - Extension Office Closed for New Years
9 – 15 -Brown County Youth Fair
17 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day
Need help clipping your show animal?
If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.
Workdays for youth fair
January 8, 8 a.m. to noon
Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.
2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship
The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/
2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates
November 1, 2021 – Application will be available online
November 30, 2021 – Submit your intent to County Office if you plan to apply
December 14, 2021 – Due for County Review
February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply
April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station
May 2022 – Award Notifications
June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station
Youth fair schedule of events
Weighing/Sifting/Classification and Check-in:
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Breeding Lambs…………........ .......... .......... .......8:00am
Breeding Goat Show Follows Sheep
Breeding Gilt Show Follows Goats
Market Lambs and Goats enter barn………………7:00am to 3:00pm
Rabbit Check-in 7:00am to 10:00am ......... .........Show starts with Market Rabbits at 1:00pm
Market Lamb and Goat weigh in and classification ........ .........4:00pm to 6:00 p.m.
Ag Mechanics Show…………………………………………...2:00pm
Judging: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Market Lamb Show ......... ......... .......... .......... .......9:00 a.m.
Market Goat follows Lambs
Market Swine enter barn ........ ......... ......................7:00am to 3:00pm
Weigh in and classification start at 4pm in order by School (TBA)
Cattle enter barn……………………………………7:00am to 5:00pm
Cattle weigh in and classification start…………….5:00pm to 7:00pm
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Market Swine Division ........ ......... .......... .......... ...9:00 a.m.
Friday, January 14, 2022
Market Steer Show ...... ......... .......... .......... ............9:00 a.m.
Registered Breeding Heifer Show ....... ......... ..........Immediately after Market Steer Show
Home Economics Division
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Acceptance of all Clothing Items (NO late items will be accepted) .... 1:30pm – 2:30pm
Appearance Judging ........ .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... ………….4:30pm
Pictures will be taken individually and as a group at this time. These may be used by judge later in day if needed.
Fashion Show Practice (Mandatory Participation) will be as soon as each contestant goes before the judge in their last garment or if there is a length of time between garments they may practice then, they must sign off on list when they practice.
Construction will be judged after appearance judging and lunch break for judges. Only judges and authorized persons allowed at this time.
Monday, January 10, 2022
Clothing Division Fashion Show (Mandatory participation) .... .......... 6:30 pm
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Receive Foods, Crafts and Canning entries .... .......... ......... .........9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Judging of Items……………………. ....... .......... .......... ......... ....1:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Viewing of Entries .......... .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... .........10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Items and Prizes picked up…………………………………………6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.
NO ITEMS CAN BE REMOVED UNTIL ………………………..6:00 p.m.
Results posted at Youth Fair Office by 12:00 p.m.
Premium Sales includes Overall Grand Champion and Overall Reserve Grand Champion of all three age divisions (immediately after Miss Brown County Fair Association Awards).
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Awards and Premium Sale:
Miss Brown County Fair Association Presentations .... ......... .......... 3:00 p.m.
Followed by: .......... Sale of Home Economics Projects .......... Sale of Livestock Projects
Tim Fulton Memorial Scholarship
If you are a graduation senior and participate in the Brown County Youth Fair, you can apply for the Tim Fulton Memorial Scholarship. The deadline to apply will January 4th. Below is the link for the application
http://counties.agrilife.org/brown/files/2021/12/school-scholarship-online-form.pdf
Texas Farm Bureau Scholarships
Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:
TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)
TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)
TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)
The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is
http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/
All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.
Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.
All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.
Central Texas Farm Credit Scholarship opportunity
Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:
• Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.
• Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.
• Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.
• Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.
• Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.
The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.
Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.