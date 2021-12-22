Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

December

23-27 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holidays

January

3 - Extension Office Closed for New Years

9 – 15 -Brown County Youth Fair

17 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day

Need help clipping your show animal?

If you are going to need help clipping your show animal for the Youth Fair, please contact the Extension Office and schedule a date and time. If you need to borrow clippers, blower, blocking table, etc. please contact the Extension Office. We have a limited number of these items so if you borrow them, we need them back within 24 hours. If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office.

Workdays for youth fair

January 8, 8 a.m. to noon

Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

November 1, 2021 – Application will be available online

November 30, 2021 – Submit your intent to County Office if you plan to apply

December 14, 2021 – Due for County Review

February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply

April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station

May 2022 – Award Notifications

June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

Youth fair schedule of events

Weighing/Sifting/Classification and Check-in:

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Breeding Lambs…………........ .......... .......... .......8:00am

Breeding Goat Show Follows Sheep

Breeding Gilt Show Follows Goats

Market Lambs and Goats enter barn………………7:00am to 3:00pm

Rabbit Check-in 7:00am to 10:00am ......... .........Show starts with Market Rabbits at 1:00pm

Market Lamb and Goat weigh in and classification ........ .........4:00pm to 6:00 p.m.

Ag Mechanics Show…………………………………………...2:00pm

Judging: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Market Lamb Show ......... ......... .......... .......... .......9:00 a.m.

Market Goat follows Lambs

Market Swine enter barn ........ ......... ......................7:00am to 3:00pm

Weigh in and classification start at 4pm in order by School (TBA)

Cattle enter barn……………………………………7:00am to 5:00pm

Cattle weigh in and classification start…………….5:00pm to 7:00pm

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Market Swine Division ........ ......... .......... .......... ...9:00 a.m.

Friday, January 14, 2022

Market Steer Show ...... ......... .......... .......... ............9:00 a.m.

Registered Breeding Heifer Show ....... ......... ..........Immediately after Market Steer Show

Home Economics Division

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Acceptance of all Clothing Items (NO late items will be accepted) .... 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Appearance Judging ........ .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... ………….4:30pm

Pictures will be taken individually and as a group at this time. These may be used by judge later in day if needed.

Fashion Show Practice (Mandatory Participation) will be as soon as each contestant goes before the judge in their last garment or if there is a length of time between garments they may practice then, they must sign off on list when they practice.

Construction will be judged after appearance judging and lunch break for judges. Only judges and authorized persons allowed at this time.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Clothing Division Fashion Show (Mandatory participation) .... .......... 6:30 pm

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Receive Foods, Crafts and Canning entries .... .......... ......... .........9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Judging of Items……………………. ....... .......... .......... ......... ....1:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Viewing of Entries .......... .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... .........10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Items and Prizes picked up…………………………………………6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

NO ITEMS CAN BE REMOVED UNTIL ………………………..6:00 p.m.

Results posted at Youth Fair Office by 12:00 p.m.

Premium Sales includes Overall Grand Champion and Overall Reserve Grand Champion of all three age divisions (immediately after Miss Brown County Fair Association Awards).

Saturday, January 15, 2022

Awards and Premium Sale:

Miss Brown County Fair Association Presentations .... ......... .......... 3:00 p.m.

Followed by: .......... Sale of Home Economics Projects .......... Sale of Livestock Projects

Tim Fulton Memorial Scholarship

If you are a graduation senior and participate in the Brown County Youth Fair, you can apply for the Tim Fulton Memorial Scholarship. The deadline to apply will January 4th. Below is the link for the application

http://counties.agrilife.org/brown/files/2021/12/school-scholarship-online-form.pdf

Texas Farm Bureau Scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)

TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)

TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is

http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.

Central Texas Farm Credit Scholarship opportunity

Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

• Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.

• Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.

• Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.

• Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.

• Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.

The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.

Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.