Brown County Grand Jury returns 25 indictments

Special to the Bulletin

The November session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 25 indictments against 24 individuals. The district attorney's office does not release names of defendants who have been indicted but not yet arrested because of an indictment being sealed until the time of arrest.

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported the following were indicted:

Austin Christian Williford, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Marie Buckner Kauss AKA Marie Louise Buckner, possession of controlled substance.

Austin Patrick Duffy, assault family violence -- occlusion.

Trevor Ray Cunningham, possession of controlled substance.

Daylon O'Dell Northcutt, possession of controlled substance.

Amber Elaine Drummond AKA Amber Elaine Robles, evading arrest with prior conviction.

Carlos Lynn Talamantez, continuous violence against the family.

Jasmine Starr Baldwin, assault against public servant.

Chandra Hinshaw, forgery (three counts), possession of controlled substance.

Tristan Duane Bell, injury to a disabled individual.

John Michael Alderson, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Christopher Brooke Schell, continuous violence against the family.

Brian Lancaster, possession of controlled substance.

Keven Travis Lambert, possession of controlled substance.

Patrick Joseph Leonard, possession of controlled substance.