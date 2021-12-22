Defendants sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court

The following defendants were recently sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported:

Cody Gonzales pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Gonzales, on probation for possession of a controlled substance -- drug free zone, was revoked and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Justice Calvet Hall, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was adjudicated and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Courtney Duff Westerman AKA Courtney Duff Johnston, on probation for fraud, was revoked and sentenced to six years in prison.

Ryan Graham pleaded guilty to two offenses of burglary of a habitation and additional offenses of theft of property and evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Adrian Ramsey pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Trey Justin Harris pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance -- drug free zone and was sentenced to four yeas in prison. Harris, on probation for delivery of controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to 22 months in state jail.

Christopher Ryan Silva, on probation for DWI, was revoked and sentenced to three years in prison.

Christopher Dwayne Sherwood pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Michael Scott Tibbets, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

Jeffrey Lynn Smith, on probation for theft over $2,500 under $30,000, was revoked and sentenced to 15 months in state jail.

Kensley Nicole Gardner, on probation for interference with child custody, was adjudicated and sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Joseph Lee Ferguson, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to eight months in state jail.