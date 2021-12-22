Details announced for HPU’s 2022 Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

The Howard Payne University Women’s Club has scheduled its annual Yellow Rose Scholarship Luncheon for April 7, 2022, on the HPU campus. The recipients of the Yellow Rose Award and Yellow Rose Scholarship will be recognized at the luncheon, which is sponsored by area businesses and friends of HPU. Table sponsorships will be available for purchase on January 10.

This year, the luncheon will host Kari Dingler ’85 of Midland as the keynote speaker.

After receiving her Bachelor of Music degree from HPU in 1985, Dingler taught elementary music, led a select children’s choir and presented musicals for her church.

Dingler has been married to Marc ’84 for 37 years. After the births of their children – Marcus, Rachel and Jonathan – Dingler became a stay-at-home mom and teacher to her children.

Dingler has served as pianist and worship leader for over three decades. She is passionate about fighting for the underdog, as evidenced by her involvement with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), service on the board of High Sky Children’s Ranch and being a founding member of You Can Free Us India.

Melinda Hines, HPU’s first lady and president of the Women’s Club, shared her enthusiasm for the event.

“I so look forward to this event every year when we get to honor and hear from incredible women of God.” said Hines. “We’re looking forward to seeing HPU friends and family gather in support of this year’s recipients of the Yellow Rose Award and the Yellow Rose Scholarship.”

The recipients of the Yellow Rose Award and Yellow Rose Scholarship will be announced during the spring semester. Each recognition is given to a woman who embodies HPU’s foundational values and beliefs. The event gives women from the community and friends of HPU the chance to acknowledge these women and to contribute to the Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment.

All table sponsorships directly fund the Yellow Rose Scholarship Endowment, which will benefit female students for years to come. Those wishing to sponsor a table at this year’s luncheon can call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 325-649-8006. The deadline for table sponsorship is February 4. However, the popular event will have limited seating and those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve a table as early as possible. For more details on the event and the HPU Women’s Club, visit www.hputx.edu/womensclub.