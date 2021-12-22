Early's Wade Walker honored for 35 years of service

Ricky Ray / City of Early

EARLY -- From 1970 to 1985, Early’s population increased by 110 percent.

In 1982 the current City Hall was built and in 1985, the post office was built. That’s the year that Wade Walker was hired as a full-time employee with the water department at 19 years old.

“Thirty-five years is a long time to dedicate yourself to a job and we are thankful that Wade Walker has chosen to dedicate his 35 years to the City of Early,” said City Administrator Tony Aaron.

Recently Walker was honored for 35 years of service which he reached in 2020. However, due to COVID there was not a ceremony or event where he could be publicly recognized. On December 9 this year, Walker was recognized for his service at a city-wide Christmas party.

When Walker was hired, the City of Early was a young 34 years old -- meaning he has now worked here longer than how old the town was when he got here.

“It feels like yesterday. It just doesn’t seem like it was that long ago. I had no intentions of even staying when I started," Walker said.

Walker has seen many individuals in administration, on the City Council and in the mayor’s seat, yet the town has always kept its mindset of growing and providing a hometown feeling for its citizens.

“Things have definitely progressed from when I started," Walker said. "We basically started out with nothing 35 years ago and now it’s totally different. It’s first class. Back then we worked with whatever we could find to work with and now it’s just evolved from nothing to what it is today.”

Not long after Walker was hired by the city, the water treatment plant on Hillcrest was built. Walker was here to watch the treatment plant be built, go into service and then go out of service in 2015.

“I was here for its entire life-span and ran it the whole time," Walker said.

City of Early employees are thankful for everything Walker has done for the city his years of expertise.

“If there’s an issue, there’s a high likelihood that Wade has had to fix it in the past," Aaron said. "He can tell you exactly where every water line is located without looking it up. He is a great asset to the city and we couldn’t be more honored or thankful for his many years of service.”

Walker s just as thankful for the city.

“If I didn’t have this job, I don’t know what else I would have done," Walker said. "I just fell in love with what I was doing so I stayed and I’m very thankful for this job.”