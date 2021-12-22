TGIF: Pocket change, and other changes that come to mind

Brownwood Bulletin

When I buy something these days, I usually don’t get change. That’s because no currency is exchanged. My habit is to use credit cards, as opposed to debit cards or checks, but with any of those methods, you don’t get change with your purchase as you might when you use cash.

Strange as it sounds, many merchants do still accept cash, even though it means having to count it at the end of the day and then make a trip to the bank.

Going cashless was my practice before the pandemic, but it’s become more entrenched for many of us during the past two years. At first, many were concerned money could spread the virus. When that possibility was pretty much debunked, people still wanted to avoid the possibility of touching hands.

The move to cashless shopping means coins aren’t circulating as much, so a coin “shortage” developed. It wasn’t so much of a shortage as it was a problem with cash flow — make that coin flow. I’m as guilty as anyone for contributing to this predicament. On my dresser, I have a plastic bowl with an assortment of pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters. If I didn’t need a quarter to secure a grocery cart at Aldi, I’m not certain I would ever put any of this change in my pocket.

The upside to this, for the Salvation Army at least, is that the bellringers are more apt to get a dollar bill from me than a quarter. I need to hang on to that quarter, don’t you see. As a result, the coin shortage is extended a little longer.

It’s been years since I inspected my change for potential hidden treasure. I did that routinely in my younger life, hoping to find something like a 1968 Lincoln “D” penny or a 1976 “D” commemorative bicentennial quarter. Each is being offered on Etsy this month for around $50,000. Of course, such coins are worth only what someone is willing to pay, but sometimes I wonder if once during my lifetime I had a rare coin in my hand and I traded it for a soft drink.

I dipped into my bowl of pocket change this week, looking for a column idea as much as for an unexpected Christmas windfall. And fortunately, I had success — with the former but not the latter.

Among a few non-rare “statehood” quarters and a couple of standard bicentennial quarters was one old-style “wheat” penny. Also left to gather dust was a run-of-the-mill two-bit coin with Washington facing left that bears the year 1967. I’ve read that even the most common wheat pennies, minted between 1906 and 1956, are worth maybe 10 cents, but it was that quarter from the 1960s that was real treasure to me, even though a collector wouldn’t look at it twice.

As I held that old quarter, I wondered where it had traveled since it was put into circulation in 1967, some 55 years ago. What’s more, where have I been since 1967? The answer to the first question is a mystery, but the other one is easy.

That question is more rhetorical than anything, but I’ll answer it anyway. It’s a collection of life-altering memories. With Christmas 2021 now upon us, memories of this holiday in each of our lives ripple across successive years.

I was in my final year of high school in December 1967. I remember it well. My friends and classmates who were also seniors pondered how by Christmas Day the following year, our lives would be drastically changed in ways we couldn’t imagine.

By December 1968, we would be graduates. A few would have married. Others would be serving in the Armed Forces, as the Vietnam War was altering many plans. Some, including me, would be college freshmen, having completed our first semesters of higher education.

High school seniors are at the pinnacle of their school experience. Our tight-knit group knew the future was ours for the taking, but we also knew pursuing our futures would separate us, perhaps forever.

Isn’t this the way it is every Christmas? Even if we live in the same house in the same city as we did a year ago, we are different people. We’ve changed. Our circumstances have changed, if not drastically then certainly incrementally. Perhaps we’ve lost some friends and loved ones, but hopefully we’ve gained a few. We’re a year older, and hopefully a year wiser. The world has changed, and so have we.

Nevertheless, just as previous Christmases are mileposts along the way, the Bible’s message of “peace on Earth and goodwill to all” remains one of the few constants in our lives. Those coins minted decades ago certainly show signs of usage,

just as many of us are showing signs of wear. Nevertheless, intrinsic values haven’t dropped. Indeed, many are worth much more because they are rare. And precious.

This Christmas, we can all embrace those changes in our lives while also holding dearly to the things that will never change. These are the gifts we find each Christmas. Incredibly, such gifts are often found in the most common of places.

Places like in a manger in Bethlehem.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.