Memories of James Caleb Fisher, early pioneer

Brownwood Bulletin

James Caleb Fisher kept a diary. He gave a day to day account of the activities on the farm in the Bethel Community, 6 miles northeast of Zephyr. The diary covered twenty-two years, from 1923-1945. Regardless of the year, the time to plant and harvest each year was about the same based on the signs of the moon and the weather. Today, people with modern equipment and irrigation plant around the same time as the old time farmers who watched the weather and signs of the moon.

James Caleb Fisher was born on February 28, 1872 in Denton County and died March 7, 1960. He is buried in Brown County in the Zephyr Cemetery. He was the son of William D. and Rebecca Reding Fisher. His wife, Susie Lee Campbell, was born January 6, 1878 in Denton County and died September 15, 1936. She was the daughter of James Harvey and Nancy Ann Gunter Campbell. James and Susie met in Mills County, and shortly after their marriage, moved to the farm in Bethel community. All of their ten children grew up on this farm. Four of them lived in the Brownwood area: Roy N. Fisher (a school principal), Ruth Turner, Grace Greer and Mary Lou Locke. The other children were: J.W. (Jay) Fisher, Samuel Ernest Fisher, Elsie Lee Horton, Lois Ellen Lockridge, Melba F. Coursey and Kathryn Elizabeth Smith.

The diary goes into detail, step by step, how they planted grain, vegetable, fruit or cotton crops and raise livestock and poultry.

January is usually the coldest month of the year. It is an important month for farmers because the cold, wet weather rids the land of pestilence and gets the ground to be plowed into soft, loose soil.

Hog killing was done during the colder months – November to February – to keep the meat from spoiling. Sausage, hams and bacon were prepared to cure and hung in the smokehouse, where the meat was smoked with wood. The fat was made into lard for cooking and part of the grease was used to make lye soap that was used for washing clothes. Cows were killed and the beef was canned during the winter months. In the 1920’s and ’30’s, there was no electricity in the country, so all meat was canned or cured. Most of the beef was put in tin cans, a lid was sealed on it with a sealer and it was put in a pressure cooker and cooked for a long time.

By February, all the land was cleared of stalks and the ground was broken with a plow. Wheat, oats and barley were planted in the fall and brought beautiful green patches to the dull earth, where the plants had been dead for the winter. Seeds from the last year’s crop were graded, weighed and sacked – ready to be planted.

March was a busy month. Fruit trees were trimmed and the ground around the trees was plowed. Potatoes, cabbage, onions, beets and early peas were planted the first

part of March. It was the time for setting chicken and turkey hens to raise chickens and turkeys. The last week in March and the first week of April was the time for planting corn.

Roy Fisher asked his Dad how he knew when to plant corn and he said was “When the leaves on the post oak trees were the size of a squirrel’s ear, it was time to plant corn.”

April showers brought mother earth into its fullest of color. Friday before Easter was the time to finish planting the garden. After Easter there should be no more frost to kill young plants. However, on April 7, 1938, a northern blew in with snow and killed everything that was planted. Also, on April 21, 1934, there was a frost.

May is known for its stormy weather and heavy rains. On May 10, 1932, a cyclone hit two neighboring communities, Delaware and Jones Chapel, killing three persons and causing heavy damage to property. May of 1942 was a rainy month with big rains on two different occasions, causing creeks and branches to overflow, ruining the fences along the creeks, which had to be repaired. It was the time to plant cotton, hegari, maize, and cane.

Perhaps the month of June was the busiest month of the year on the farm. The cotton, corn, and grain needed to be plowed and hoed. Wheat, oats, and barley were ready to be harvested. Many of the vegetables and fruits were gathered for eating and canning. Potatoes and onions were dug and stored in a dry place.

July and August were the hottest months and during this time, the family rose early in the morning and worked in the field until noon and then rested, or did other jobs until the cool of the evening to go back to the field. Peas and peaches were canned. The maize, hegari, corn and cane were harvested. Cotton had to be plowed and hoed. In 1933, there was such a surplus of cotton that the government asked the farmers to plow up the cotton, and not produce it and they were paid to do it. On July 28, 1933, Mr. Fisher began plowing up his stalks of cotton that were coming up to make a good crop.

September was the time to pick cotton and get the land ready for the fall planting of grain. Most cotton picking began the last of August and lasted until the first of November. It was picked by hand and carried in sacks. There was a spirit of competition among the farmers in Brown County to see who would be the first to have a bale of cotton ginned. Schools were delayed so the children could help pick cotton.

October and November was the time to finish the harvest and get the land ready to plant. Corn, cotton and grain stalks were cut up and turned under to rid the land of trash.

Most of the farm work was completed by December. It was a time to catch up on repairs and chores around the house and the barn. Just before Christmas, a hog was killed for the holidays.

The farmers in the 20’s and 30’s raised most of their food, and the expenses of the farm and family were met through the sale of turkeys in the fall. Calves and cows were traded or sold all during the year for income to buy necessities. News shoes were purchased before school started.

The sheep were kept for their wool; not to be eaten, and the wool was sold in the spring. Sheep are stupid animals. They do not put up a fight or make a sound, when attacked. Where one wound up, all of them would follow. They will freeze to death before finding shelter from the cold.

Sometimes the neighborhood dogs would join a pack of dogs and raid the herds of sheep, killing several in each herd. The dog was not hungry and he did not eat the sheep, but enjoyed the sport of killing them. During these months, the sheep were penned near the house for their protection from dogs, wolves and the cold weather. The sheep make no attempt to keep their wool clean. In April, before shearing time, the sheep had to be tagged, and burrs and manure and mud had to be removed from the fur. The first part of May, the sheep wool was sheared from the body. This made the sheep cooler for the summer months and provided cash income for the farmer. Times were rough. People worked hard and developed abiding faith.

Visit the Brown County Museum of History for an idea of the way life was in the early days of the county.