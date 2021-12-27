TGIF: Hoping history won’t repeat, or even rhyme, in 2022

Brownwood Bulletin

As each morning dawns, I’m increasingly aware I’ve received a gift that will never come again. In like fashion, each new year is also a gift.

Last December, we were convinced that the gift called 2020 was something along the lines of the lump of coal Santa Claus leaves naughty children. Most of us believed that 2020 was a struggle that would never be repeated. We looked forward to the year 2021 as a time when the COVID cloud would clear.

Twelve months later, the future remains hazy. History may not repeat itself but, as Mark Twain supposedly said, it does rhyme.

As pages torn from the calendar continue to fall, I find myself in a maintenance mode. The reliability of aging things — from automobile tires to household appliances to personal health — has become increasingly fragile. Just because something is new does not guarantee that it won’t break down, but the longer you keep things in service, the more likely it is that something negative will happen with it.

I’m making decisions based more on risk avoidance than devil-may-care. Hopefully, that will explain why I’ve not been traveling and getting out and about as much as I would like during recent weeks. And hopefully, things will turn the corner in 2022. Of course, we also expected that to happen in 2021.

As Texans, we endured a lot during the past 12 months. The February deep freeze cost every one of us something, even if was “only” some landscaping that wasn’t intended to survive several days of near-zero temperatures. It cost others significant dollars in plumbing and other repairs. A few who weren’t able to find shelter when the power went out lost their lives.

Then there was the ongoing tragedy of the pandemic, which eased before re-emerging despite the availability of vaccines.

Within this environment of unprecedented situations, life went on. Lockdowns and shutdowns did ease, and people began coming out of self-imposed isolation as the virus was better understood. We all adapted to the circumstances based on our levels of risk tolerance.

While COVID wasn’t blamed in every case, we mourned the deaths of several longtime friends and acquaintances in 2021. Fortunately, our family was spared that fate — sort of. The news wasn’t so happy regarding our pets.

My wife and I said goodbye to two cats, one in May and another in November, and our daughter also lost her long-lived pet cat — after they had previously lost their similarly aging pet Piebald dachshund.

Our cat who died in May had been a member of the family since 2006. He had used up eight of his nine lives over the past two years and couldn’t overcome one more bout with illness. It was his time.

Our other cat wasn’t exactly ours. He was his own self. The adorable stray wandered into our lives in August and took up residence in our yard thanks to regular feedings. He was no longer a kitten but appeared to be less than a year old. He was playfully content to visit with my wife and me on the porch but refused to be brought inside.

Accordingly, he resisted being picked up so we could take him to the veterinarian for shots and neutering. He led the rough and tumble life of a tomcat and sported the injuries to prove it. Some unknown ailment overcame him during Thanksgiving week, when we were otherwise preoccupied, and he died on Friday that week as we drove to the emergency clinic in Abilene.

If you’re a pet owner, you’ve probably experienced the empty feeling we had. Thankfully, the vet at the emergency clinic was compassionate.

“When you get a pet, you get a lot of loving, but this sad moment comes for each of them eventually,” the doctor said. “You always wish for just a little more time.”

Those veterinarians probably deal with a lot of pet owners in such cases and typically say something like that to each of them. Your pet is in dire shape if a visit to the clinic can’t wait until the next regular workday.

While the loss of a pet is heartbreaking, it can’t compare to the death of a human member of the family. I recognize that. But such grief accumulates, and the deaths of three pets in one year have done exactly that.

I can’t imagine the anguish felt by families who have witnessed multiple deaths of loved ones in recent months. Each one of the 800,000-plus Americans whose deaths have been linked to COVID in the past two years has a family who mourns them. Plus, we also remember the millions of people who have died from other causes, because they are missed just as much.

Try as we may to maintain the status quo, the time comes when we are no longer able to sustain it — whether it’s automobile tires, household appliances, or personal health. As we approach a new year, I don’t write this to be pessimistic. Rather, I offer it to remind myself that each new day — each new year — is indeed a gift.

They are wonderful gifts, indeed. We should be deeply thankful for them.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.