Brown County likely resembles state in omicron cases

“We don’t see people getting as sick but we’re seeing more people get sick."

Referring to the omicron variant of COVID, Brown County/Brownwood Health Administrator Lisa Dick made that statement in a report to Brownwood City Council members Tuesday morning.

Dick said about 70 percent of COVID cases in the nation and Texas are omicron, and that's likely the case in Brown County. "We're assuming we look like the majority of the state," Dick said.

"We could have a lot of people that are not quite as sick, which is an improvement, but we could still overload the hospital system.”

Last week, 84 new COVID cases were reported in Brown County -- about double the cases in the previous week -- with no deaths, Dick said. Six COVID patients were in Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood as of Dec. 27, the Hendrick Health Facebook page states.

Referring to last week's number of Brown County cases, Dick said, “that’s a big change. The concerning part of that change is that omicron is a lot more contagious and it moves through our communities a lot faster, and we’re seeing that now. The main treatment with the monoclonal antibodies for omicron, there’s only one of those that seems to be very effective with omicron and that has become in short supply."

Dick added, “the availability of us finding out what variant you have is very limited. In fact, here it’s not available. We would have to send it off somewhere else and it’s delayed by several days.”

Dick said there is "promising" information that anti-viral medications that will be released soon. "We're seeing that could be a promising thing to help reduce illness," Dick said. "I'm thinking of it as something that looks more like what Tamiflu, where if you do start getting sick and get it soon enough, we can reduce the symptoms.”

The health department continues to provide daily vaccinations, Dick said. Beginning Jan. 3, hours will be expanded and vaccinations will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and through lunch, Dick said.

“That gives time before work to come in, at lunch and at the end of the day," she said. "We’re hoping that helps increase vaccination rates.”

Children’s and flu vaccines and "any other services the health department provides" will be available in the expanded hours, Dick said.

In Brown County, the rate for fully vaccinated individuals for COVID is 41.84 percent. “So that number is just very slow," Dick said. "It’s like we’re inching along.” Can come to community groups and provide flu and covid vaccines."