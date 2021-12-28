Lake Brownwood State Park offers First Day Hike adventure

Hike with a park ranger, or hike on your own?

You can choose either option at Lake Brownwood State Park's First Day State Hike on Saturday, Jan. 1.

"This year we've got both options," park Superintendent Nikki Little said. "The self-guided, of course, you can do any time of the day on New Year's Day, but I'm also giving two Ranger-guided hikes."

The first guided hike begins at 10 a.m. on the Texas Oak Trail and is about 3/4 mile in length.

"That's what I'm calling the easy guided hike," Little said. "It's going to be a shorter one."

The second guided hike, also on the Texas Oak Trail, begins at 2 p.m.

"That is the longer guided hike, and that one's going to have a little more challenging terrain," Little said. "It's going to go a little bit longer.

The 2 p.m. hike is about a mile long and has bigger terrain changes, and winds down to the lake's shore.

"It's going to be nice weather this time around," Little said. "I'm hoping we're going to see some birds while we're out walking around.

"We'll definitely be talking about some of the trees you can find out there. Not a lot of plants right now to talk about, unfortunately, but we can at least talk about the trees, a little park history, really just any curiosities and questions that people have along the trail.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife invites hikers to welcome the new year with a First Day Hikes at one of 89 Texas State Parks.

Start 2022 off on the right foot by strapping on your hiking boots and hitting the trails in a state park! Start the New Year off by joining in ...

First Day Hikes at Texas’ state parks and natural areas help visitors commit to their New Year’s resolutions to get healthy. Last year, 2,668 visitors ushered in 2021 by hiking, biking and riding a total of 8,173 miles statewide.

“Each new year brings about new opportunities and a fresh start for a new adventure,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Many first-time park users chose state parks last year and discovered the joys of getting outdoors. We cannot wait to welcome those visitors back again in 2022. I want to invite all visitors, new and returning, to join us in beginning 2022 with a First Day Hike at your favorite Texas State Park.”