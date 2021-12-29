Nominations sought for first responder recognition

Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston's office is taking nominations for the Quarterly First Responder Recognition again.

Nominations for this quarter ending on December 31 need to be received by January 5 to be considered. The emergency management chaplains will select the recipient and they will be recognized at the January 10 Brown County Commissioners Court meeting.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly earlier announced the program to recognize first responders in Brown County for going above and beyond to serve the citizens. This is a way to say a special “thank you” for service. Nominate a first responder who you believe shows the dedication of those who take care of the community on a daily basis and help the citizens of Brown County through some of their most difficult times during an emergency.

To nominate someone, email a short note to the Brown County Office of Emergency Management (emc@browncountytx.org) with the name of the responder, the agency represented and description of why you think that person deserves the recognition. You may also call the Brown County Office of Emergency Management at (325) 643-2828 to make your nomination if you do not have email access.

Criteria for nominations:

Candidates must have demonstrated one or more of the following actions:

· Recognition by their colleagues or those they serve

· Consistent excellence in the performance of their duties

· Consistent dedication to their official responsibilities

· Responsibilities and skills within their profession.

· Compassion for those in need

· Service above and beyond the call of duty

First responders who are eligible are:

· Firemen (all paid and volunteer department both City and County)

· Law enforcement (to include all City Police, Sheriff’s Department, Constables, Lake Patrol and Texas Department of Public Safety and Game Wardens).

· EMS personnel

· Camp Bowie Texas Army National Guard personnel that respond to assist on Emergency Incidents

· 911 Dispatchers

· Support Staff for any of the listed agencies

Brown County Office of Emergency Manage