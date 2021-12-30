Sunday school class's ministry benefits Havins offenders

A Sunday school class at Brownwood's Midtown Church wants offenders who are being released from the Thomas R. Havins Unit to know "somebody still loves them."

That's how Craig Clements, who teaches the class, described a project that began last year to distribute backpacks, filled with hygiene products and other items, to offenders upon their release.

“Somebody helped me out one day, and I want to do the same for somebody else," Clements said.

The Thomas R. Havins Unit, located off FM 45 near Brownwood, is a pre-release facility for male inmates. The unit is operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and can house a maximum of 596 inmates. Offenders go through a three-phased reentry program designed to prepare for a successful return to the community after release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Havins Unit website states.

Thanks to donations from individuals and businesses, and through a nonprofit group called Brown County Prison Ministry, Clements' group has delivered more than 400 backpacks to the Havins Unit since beginning the project at the end of last summer.

In addition to hygiene items, the backpacks contain pens, laundry detergent, and letters of encouragement.

Early last year, members of the Clements' Sunday school class began brainstorming about what kind of service project they could begin.

Class members wanted to begin some sort of ministry to offenders. The brainstorming evolved into the backpack project for the Havins Unit.

The class began the project and began to run short on funds. Class members began talking about organizing into a 501c3 nonprofit organization. That would enable the group to take donations from donors who would receive tax credits.

"We were overwhelmed with all of the things that we had to do, but we were about to get the ball rolling," Clements' wife, Cindy, recalled.

Other circumstances intervened, and Clements' group found itself in a position to become part of a nonprofit that already existed -- Brown County Prison Ministry. The organization's purpose had been to raise funds for ministry at the Havins Unit including buying books for classes at the unit.

“With COVID, nobody could go in to teach, so there wasn’t a need for books for classes," Cindy Clements said. "Once they shut the prison down, nobody could go in to teach the anger management, to teach the parenting, so it’s kind of been sitting there waiting for prison to open back up again."

Craig Clements is now president of the organization's board, and the rest of the board is comprised of members of Clements' Sunday school class.

The funds that the organization already possessed can go toward the backpack ministry.

The union means “kind of everything, because now we can fundraise," Clements said. "Before, we would have had to file for nonprofit. Now that this one’s already established, we can immediately begin fundraising and continue where we started."

The backpack project "is like a subproject of (Brown County Prison Ministry) because this ministry’s going to be more than backpacks," Cindy Clements said.

She added, "you’re talking about a group of people that may not have a whole lot of fans and a whole lot of support, but what is it we want for them? We don’t want them to go back. We want them to be supported and to know that they can make it, that they don’t have to go back to the same life that they had. It’s hard to do that if you don’t feel like you have any support."

The group has received letters from individuals who received the backpacks.

The tone of the letters range from "to whom it may concern, thanks” to more touching letters, Craig Clements said. “You can tell it’s a heartfelt thank-you. They get to you when you get to reading them all.”

Cindy Clements added, “so many of them will say things like 'may God bless your church for doing this. This means so much and we are so appreciative that somebody shows God’s love.' Overall, just gratitude that somebody cares, I think, is the overall message.

“There’s some of them, you can tell, it really means a lot to them.”