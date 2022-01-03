Healthy start to a new year

As the New Year approaches, so does a great time to revisit your health goals and reset your priorities. “Making small lifestyle changes can make a big difference in your health and wellbeing” says Dr. Sumathi Venkatesh, a Health Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Eat healthy foods – Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables every day. Your diet should consist of about 2.5 cups of vegetables and 2 cups of fruits, which can be in fresh, frozen, canned, and dried forms. Include a variety of protein foods and replace butter with heart-healthy oils. Intentionally buy and include more whole grains and low-fat dairy products. Watch for your sodium intake. Let your salt intake not be more than a teaspoon a day.

Stay hydrated – Set a goal to drink half a gallon of water per day. Drinking enough water is critical for maintaining strength and for preventing dehydration. Hydration is probably one of the key factors to maintain your physical and mental health. A general rule of thumb is to drink eight 8-oz. glasses of water per day. For those who are active you may need more water, especially before and after you exercise.

Be physically active – Exercise has numerous health benefits by improving blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood cholesterol levels. Try getting 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity for at least five days a week. If you struggle with time, incorporate physical activities in your daily routine by washing your car or mowing the lawn.

Improve mental health – Managing stress and your emotional wellbeing is particularly important for good mental health. If you allow situations to overwhelm you, it may induce stress and may affect your daily activities. Practice mindfulness by having a non-judgmental attitude towards yourself and others. Adequate sleep is important to take care of your emotional wellbeing. Most adults need about 8 hours of sleep every day.

Manage health conditions – Untreated or poorly managed health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, or hypertension can be detrimental to your health and may severely impact the quality of your life. Following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, taking prescribed medications, and regularly following up with a physician can prevent or delay complications associated with these conditions.

For more information on Texas A&M AgriLife Extension health and nutrition programs, contact your Brown County Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

Contact: Sumathi Venkatesh, Extension Program Specialist @ sumathi.venkatesh@ag.tamu.edu