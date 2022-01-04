Brown County has about 200 new COVID cases in four-day period

Brownwood Bulletin

About 200 Brown County residents tested positive for COVID over the previous four days, Brown County/Brownwood Health Administrator Lisa Dick told Brown County Commissioners Court members Tuesday.

On Monday, more than 50 percent of the 70 COVID tests given at the health department were positive, Dick told commissioners.

Dick recapped the numbers of the previous three weeks, noting COVID cases rose from 40 three weeks ago to 130 last week. "So we've already exceeded the previous week's count," Dick said. "We definitely have seen an uptick in the number of cases.

"I know the word has been that (omricon) is a less serious variant. Not that we're seeing more serious illnesses, but we continue to see serious illnesses that require intubation, hospitalizations, those types of things. Because of the possibility of having so many people contract COVID, we still need to be aware that we could be taxing our medical infrastructure."

Six COVID patients were in Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood as of Tuesday morning, Dick told commissioners.

The health department. has expanded its hours for COVID testing and vaccinations. The hours are now 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. and through lunch, Dick said.

Callers may have trouble reaching the health department by phone because of the heavy volume of calls and limited number of lines. She said callers may encounter a busy signal and need to try again.

"If we call you back, we may call on a cell phone because we don't want to tie up those limited lines coming into the health department," Dick said. "We're receiving an excessive amount of phone calls and we're making an excessive amount of phone calls going out to address COVID cases. So be patient with us. You may have to call back more than once."

In other business Tuesday, commissioners agreed to leave the burn ban in effect.

Commissioners also agreed to declare outgoing voting machines as surplus and approved a resolution for state reimbursement for new voting machines.