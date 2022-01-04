Sheriff's office receives three donations totaling $15,500

Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill reported three sizable donations to his office during Tuesday's meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court.

Commissioners court members authorized Hill to accept the donations, which are:

• Jim Cavanaugh, who retired last year as Precinct 4 justice of the peace, is donating $5,000. Hill said he will use the funds to donate to employees who are nominated for deputy of the year and jailer of the year. Hill said he wants to give nominees $250 to $500 apiece as they are nominated until the funds run out.

• The Steven and Mary Birch Foundation, a Delaware-based philanthropic organization, is donating $10,000.

• Food Plaza Corp. is donating $500.

In other business involving the sheriff's office, commissioners approved Hill's proposal to hire former Brownwood Fire Marshal Buddy Preston as a part-time court bailiff.