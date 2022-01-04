Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit returns Feb. 5-19

Special to the Bulletin

After a brief pause in 2021, the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will return to the Depot Civic Center in Brownwood Feb. 5 through Feb. 19. The exhibit will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale.

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of what would have been the 23rd annual exhibit in 2021. With the pause came an additional issue: a lack of volunteers to carry the show forward. Many of the previous volunteers and committee members had been working with the exhibit since its beginning in 1999. Thankfully, several new volunteers have stepped up to continue the important art event. Along with the new committee members, the exhibit also received a fresh new logo and a few new sponsorships.

The 2022 Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit would not be possible without the generous support from Visit Brownwood, Texas, TexasBank, The Beadle Family Foundation, United Supermarket, Teddy's Brewhaus, Ann Jones Real Estate, Kohler, Dr. Stephen Kelly, Wendlee Broadcasting, Citizens National Bank Brownwood Texas, Texas Clean, The Arts Council of Brownwood and the Women's Club of Brownwood.

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit was conceived as a one-week show to celebrate the restoration and reopening of The Depot Civic and Community Center 20 years ago. The exhibit was so well-received, it became an annual event that was soon extended to two weeks. The Stars of Texas has since put Brownwood on the map for artists, art lovers, and art buyers throughout Texas and beyond.

An equally important element of the exhibit is the art demonstrations open to the public throughout the two-week event. Many local schools visit the exhibit to experience a high level of art, vital for their education. This year TexasBank and the Beadle Family Foundation have sponsored the art demonstrations in order to continue offering the significant art experience for local students. Art demonstrations will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, during the two weeks of the exhibit and are open to the public with no charge to attend.

Entries for the exhibit must be delivered to the Depot Civic and Cultural Center 600 Depot St., Brownwood, Texas, on Friday, January 28, 5 - 8 p.m. or Saturday, January 29, 9 a.m. - 12 noon. Entries will be juried for acceptance first and then judged for awards. Accepted works must remain for the duration of the show. Works not selected must be picked up on: Saturday, January 29, 4 - 5 p.m. The following awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception:

· $1,000 Dorothy Mayes Best of Show - Jane Ellen Jamar

· $750 Juror Award - Big Country Ford

· $500 Watercolor Award - Hutson Creative

· $500 3D Award - Empire Iron Works

· $500 Kohler Award – Kohler

· $500 Merit Award - Charles & Kay Beth Stavley

· $500 Photography Award - Coldwell Banker, Mark Campbell & Associates

· $500 Oil Medium Award - Sally & Robert Porter

· $500 Mary & Ernest Cadenhead Memorial Pastel Award - Ross & Nesa Setzler

· $500 Digital Media Award - ASAP Creative Arts

· 5 - $100 Honorable Mention Awards - Calvin & Suzanne Fryar

A non-refundable $25 entry fee per artwork must be paid upon delivery. Make checks payable to the Arts Council of Brownwood. The number of entries is limited to a total of three per artist. For more information about the exhibit, please visit: starsoftexasjuriedartexhibit.com