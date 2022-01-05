Brookesmith facilities committee to have third community meeting

Special to the Bulletin

The Brookesmith Independent School District Facilities Planning and Review Committee will meet Monday, January 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafetorium. Refreshments will be served. This will be the third community meeting to discuss the needs of this growing district.

At the December 8, 2021 meeting, Superintendent Steve Mickelson explained that the district’s goal is to plan for the future and to provide the best learning environment and educational opportunities possible for its students. After vigorous discussion, the committee prioritized the district’s needs as follows:

1. Renovations, repairs and upgrades to the current facilities and technology; new windows in the high school; HVAC units; remodeled and improved restrooms; servers and audio/visual classroom equipment; paved parking; outdoor lighting; and, covered walkways.

2. An athletic facility with track.

3. Remodeled and improved cafetorium.

Major funding is expected to come from a combination of the IP Radian solar project, revenues from a possible second solar project - Mustang Mountaineer, and from a possible bond issuance, which would have to be approved by district residents.

Parents, residents and voters are encouraged to come and participate. For more information, call 325-643-3023, ext 200.