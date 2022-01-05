Dr. Bradon Loya to speak at Young Professionals Luncheon

Special to the Bulletin

The Young Professionals of Brown County will host their quarterly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Brownwood Country Club.

Dr. Bradon Loya, a board certified Family Medicine physician with Hendrick Clinic in Brownwood, will speak.

Loya attended medical school and completed his residency at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Prior to completing his family practice residency, he worked in engineering at NASA and later worked as a nuclear scientist handling explosives and nuclear weapons for the Department of Energy. He has also trained at prestigious institutions including the University of Oxford in England.

He, his wife and two children, have all enjoyed the Brownwood community since moving here last summer.

The Young Professionals of Brown County is a program for career minded individuals between 25-40 years old. Individuals participating in the Young Professionals program work together on service projects and leadership development. The Young Professionals luncheons are open to the general public. Attendees pay $15 to the door payable to the Brownwood Country Club. For more information, call the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at (325) 646- 9535