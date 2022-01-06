Counterfeit money report leads to two arrests

Brownwood police released details Thursday on the arrest Wednesday of a man on forgery, drug and evidence tampering charges, and a teen on a drug charge.

Police and Brown County Jail records identified the two as Jesse Martinez, 44, and Joel Estabon Chavez, 17.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officer Roberto Rodriguez was dispatched to a business in the 900 block of Booker on a forgery call. The caller said a male attempted to pay for food services with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Rodriguez was told the male attempted to pay for the food with additional fake bills. The suspect fled in a pickup after employees said police had been called.

Around noon Rodriguez located the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Andrews. Rodriguez identified the suspect and a passenger. An odor of burned marijuana was detected from the vehicle, and one of the occupants claimed possession of a small amount burned marijuana cigarettes. Both subjects were instructed to exit the vehicle and a narcotics investigation commenced. During a search, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was located.

A search of the vehicle revealed several more counterfeit U.S. currencies along with a Ziploc baggy containing approximately 10 grams of suspected Methamphetamine.

Both were arrested at the conclusion of the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Martinez was arrested on charges manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance PG1, forgery (money) and tampering with evidence with intent to impair. Chavez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance PG1.