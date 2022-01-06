Voters will have opportunities to hear from candidates

Brown County voters will have two opportunities to hear from candidates in contested races in the March 1 Republican Party Primary election.

On Friday, Feb. 14, candidates will speak at the Friday, Jan. 14 luncheon of the Brown County Republican Women's Club. The luncheon will be at the Brownwood Country club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each candidate in a contested race will be given two minutes to speak, and candidates in non-contested races excluding the county attorney will be introduced.

You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $15 per person to be paid at the door. RSVP if you will be attending by Wednesday, January 12 to Shirley Taber at 325-642-4417.

On Feb. 8, a candidates forum will be held at Victory Life Church. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the event will begin around 5:30 p.m.., and end at 9 p.m.

In addition to speaking about their qualifications and goals if elected, candidates will have an opportunity to answer questions.

Candidates in the primary election are:

County judge -- Paul Lilly, Shane Britton, Molly Smith, Terry Blevins

Commissioner Precinct 2 -- Joel Kelton, Bo Allen, Jeff Hoskinson

Commissioner Precinct 4 -- Larry Traweek, George Huseman,

JP precinct 1 -- Doug Hurt

JP Precinct 2 -- Harold Hogan

JP Precinct 3 -- Bryan Thompson, Brian Edwards

JP Precinct 4 -- Ted Perez, Rusty Howell, Harold Thomas, Andre Smoot

County Attorney -- Jennifer Broughton

District clerk -- Cheryl Jones

Court at Law -- Sam Moss

County clerk -- Sharon Ferguson

County treasurer -- Ann Krpoun