Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

January 9 – 15 -Brown County Youth Fair

17 – Extension Office Closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day

22 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am – 12:00pm

29 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am – 12:00pm

Brown County Fair Association workdays

January 8, 8 a.m. — noon.

January 22, 8 a.m. — noon.

January 29, 8 a.m. — noon.

Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

Swine division update

Market swine arrive on Wednesday, January 12, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. and must be in the barn by 3 p.m. If you have a Peewee showing in the breeding gilt division on Tuesday, and those hogs are staying for the market swine show you can leave them in the pens. Brown County 4-H pen assignments are 70-110. If you have a 4-Her showing in the breeding gilt division you can claim your pen on Tuesday.

2022 Brown County Youth Fair

Arrival and release dates

Tuesday, January 11

Breeding Lambs – Show starts 8:00 a.m. Check in from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Released directly after Breeding Lamb Show

Breeding Goats – Show starts after Breeding Lambs. Check in from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Released directly after Breeding Goat Show

Breeding Swine – Show Starts after Breeding Goats. Registration Papers due NLT 9:00 a.m. – Released directly after Breeding Swine Show

Rabbit Check In – 7 a.m. — 10 a.m. Show Starts after Breeding Swine Show. Released directly after Rabbit Show.

Market Lambs and Goats enter barn from 7 a.m.— 3 p.m. Weigh in and Classification from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12

Market Lamb Show – Show starts at 9 a.m.

Market Goat Show – Show starts at the conclusion of the Market Lamb Show.

All Lambs and Goats will be release directly after the conclusion of the Market Goat Show.

Market Swine – Swine enter barn from 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Market Swine weigh in and classification will start directly after the conclusion of the Market Goat Show.

Thursday, January 13

Market Swine Show – Show starts at 9 a.m.

All Market Swine will be released at the conclusion of the Swine Show.

Market Steers and Breeding Heifers will enter the barns from 7 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Market Steers and Breeding Heifers weigh in and classify steers and check registration papers on heifers from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Friday, January 14

Market Steer Show – Show starts at 9 a.m.

Breeding Heifers – Show starts directly after the Market Steer Show

All cattle will be released at the conclusion of the Heifer Show.

Home Economics Division

Home Economics Building

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Acceptance of all Clothing Items (NO late items will be accepted) .... 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Appearance Judging ........ .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... ………….4:30pm

Pictures will be taken individually and as a group at this time. These may be used by judge later in day if needed.

Fashion Show Practice (Mandatory Participation) will be as soon as each contestant goes before the judge in their last garment or if there is a length of time between garments they may practice then, they must sign off on list when they practice.

Construction will be judged after appearance judging and lunch break for judges. Only judges and authorized persons allowed at this time.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Clothing Division Fashion Show (Mandatory participation) .... .......... 6:30 pm

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Receive Foods, Crafts and Canning entries .... .......... ......... .........9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

No late entries will be accepted.

Judging of Items……………………. ....... .......... .......... ......... ....1:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Viewing of Entries .......... .......... ......... .......... .......... ......... .........10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Items and Prizes picked up…………………………………………6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

No items can be removed until ...............………………………..6:00 p.m.

Results posted at Youth Fair Office by 12:00 p.m.

Premium Sales includes Overall Grand Champion and Overall Reserve Grand Champion of all three age divisions (immediately after Miss Brown County Fair Association Awards).

Saturday, January 15

Awards and Premium Sale:

Miss Brown County Fair Association Presentations .... ......... .......... 3:00 p.m.

Followed by: .......... Sale of Home Economics Projects .......... Sale of Livestock Projects

4-H RABBIT FEED CONTAINERS

If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, PLEASE bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers. Please return rabbit feed containers.

2021-2022 Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation is once again pleased to offer to our senior high school 4-H members and current college students the opportunity to apply for an Opportunity Scholarship through the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation. This year Texas 4-H members can apply for scholarships in three areas, baccalaureate, courageous heart, and technical. Former Texas 4-H members will be able to apply for scholarships through the collegiate scholarship program. Information can be received through the Brown County Extension Office or downloaded from the Texas 4-H Foundation website at: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

2022 Texas 4-H Foundation Opportunity Scholarship Important Dates

February 15, 2022, by 11:59 PM – Deadline to Apply April 29 – May 1, 2022 – Interviews in College Station May 2022 – Award Notifications June 7-9, 2022 – Scholarship Banquets in College Station

Texas Farm Bureau scholarships

Texas Farm Bureau is offering several scholarship opportunities provided by Texas Farm Bureau. Three of the available scholarship programs are for high school students who have not yet graduated:

· TFB District Scholarship – (52 available)

· TFB Young Farmer & Rancher High School Scholarship – (13 scholarships available)

· TFB Dick Mitchell Memorial Scholarship – (1 scholarship available)

The scholarship application process is online through a portal called https://my.texasfarmbureau.org/Default?ReturnUrl=%2fHome. All information for the scholarships can be found on the Texas Farm Bureau website under the Youth Opportunities page. This includes deadlines, individual scholarship rules, eligibility, awards and the to MyTFB. The direct link to the Youth Opportunities page is http://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities/

All students applying for the above scholarships must be a member of a Texas Farm Bureau family, with membership remaining current during the duration of the scholarship. To become a Texas Farm Bureau member, go to the following link: https://my.texasfarmbureau.org.

Click on “Don’t have a Membership” located within the “Sign Up” box on the MyTFB website.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online no later than midnight March 1, 2022.

Central Texas Farm Credit Scholarship

Central Texas Farm Credit will award five high school graduating seniors a one-time $2,000 scholarship in 2022. Eligibility requirements include:

• Applicant must be a high school senior scheduled to graduate in 2022.

• Applicant must be a member of 4-H or FFA.

• Applicant must be planning to attend a two-year, four-year, or trade school.

• Applicant must reside inside of Central Texas Farm Credit's 19 county territory.

• Central Texas Farm Credit reserves the right to confirm eligibility requirements.

The FFA chapter or 4-H organization of the 2022 scholarship winners will receive a $500 donation. Recipients will be selected based on academic performance (GPA, ACT/SAT score), awards, community service, school involvement, extracurricular activities, essay objectives and grammar.

Deadline to apply is March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.