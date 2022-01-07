Brown County sees record 560 COVID cases last week

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 560 positive COVID test results over the past seven days, the health department reported Friday, shattering the previous weekly record of 378 cases in lateSeptember.

Four new deaths were reported, and 16 COVID patients were hospitalized in Brownwood. Brown County has 598 active cases, and a total of 200 deaths have occurred.

The four recent deaths were:

• A male in his 60s from a nursing facility.

• A male in his 70s from a nursing facility.

• A male in his 80s not from a nursing facility.

• A female in her 90s from a nursing facility.

“With the increase in cases in our area, it is a good time to get vaccinated,” Health Department Director Lisa Dick said. “If you’ve already been vaccinated and it’s time for a booster shot, that is also very helpful for our community. Of course, we all know it is a good idea to wear a mask when around groups of people and practice those smart preventative measures to help stop the spread too.”

Of the 560 positives, 226 were PCR and 334 were antigen.

Of the total number of cases reported this week, 287 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.

If you think you have COVID-19 and need a test, contact your personal health care provider or the Brownwood Brown/County Health Department at 325-430-7603 to schedule a test.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at 510 East Lee Street. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call 325-430-7603 or 325-646-0554.

You can also go to the following link to search for alternative sites near you, covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 17,046

People fully vaccinated – 15,214

Boosters administered – 4,506

Percentage of people 5+ fully vaccinated – 42.13%

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 5 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older. Vaccination boosters are also available. Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.