Career choice paying off for Lake Brownwood park superintendent

LAKE BROWNWOOD STATE PARK — Seven months after being named superintendent of Lake Brownwood State Park, Nikki Little found a simple way to sum up her complex job.

“Really it’s a lot of just making sure that things are running smoothly," Little said in her office at the park's entrance. "I could sum it up with that – making sure things are running smoothly, whether that’s with my staff or with the visitors in the park or assisting other parks with projects as well.”

Little, a Weatherford native, has been at Lake Brownwood State Park for four years. She came to the park in January 2018 as assistant superintendent, and then-superintendent John Holland told Little he'd do all he could to get her ready to take over after he retired.

Little's first experience with the Texas Parks and Wildlife was in 2010, when she interned at Cedar Hills State Park in the Dallas area. She later interned at Mineral Wells State Park, where she also worked as a seasonal clerk.

“When I first started with the agency I had no idea what I wanted to do," Little said. "I just knew I loved parks. That’s what my family did. We would go camping at state parks. That was the kind of vacation that we took."

Little went on to realize she wanted to work in management with Parks and Wildlife, and she took a job at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, where she worked as a park operations trainee. "The whole intention of that position is for you to move up," Little said.

"As I moved through the park system I realized that I really had a passion for supporting my team and helping them accomplish their goals and helping set that direction. That lends itself to management. That’s what a manager should be doing.”

Little was ready to use her newly acquired skills and applied at several state parks. That led her to the assistant superintendent's job at Lake Brownwood.

“Brownwood is the one that I actually got as the assistant and I’m very grateful that I did, because it’s turned out to be such a great fit for me. I love this park," Little said.

As the park's superintendent, Little likes to start her day by driving through the park, “just to see who’s here, what does the park look like, is there anything that catches my eye that maybe we need to get fixed.”

She meets with the park's maintenance team and office staff. If the park is short-staffed that day, she'll help clean rest rooms and work a register in the park's office if she needs to.

On Friday, Little was getting ready for next week's public hunt, when a small number of hunters will help reduce the population of white tail deer. The hunters were selected in a draw in October, and the park will be closed to the public next week until the hunt ends at 2 p.m. Friday.

Little said being a manager has its own challenges, “but it’s cool because you also get to help other people succeed, and I think that’s what I enjoy most.”

In a July 2019 interview, Little recalled visiting Lake Brownwood State Park for the first time. That was in November 2017, and she found the 537-acre park that day as a nice, quiet place.

“It was really peaceful and so pretty, and I thought, this is a really great place,” Little said in the 2019 interview.

The park has lost none of its allure for Little. “It’s kind of cool because now I get to take all of the things that I’ve seen and decide what’s working well for us, what could use some improvement, what kind of vision do I have," Little said.

She's been learning more about the history of the park, and she saw a list of the park's superintendent's going back to the 1930s. Little noted that her name will be added to that list — and, she learned, she's the first female superintendent at the park.

Brownwood, Little said, "really does feel like home. It kind of reminds me of the way Weatherford used to be when it was smaller. Brownwood has everything you need. People are still friendly. It feels like a small town.

“More than anything, one of my biggest goals is just to make sure that our community knows that we’re here and that we’re here for them, that we’re their park. We’re just looking forward to serving the community and the state of Texas and providing all of the wonderful things that this park has to offer.”