TGIF: Even weather takes a back seat to the Youth Fair

Slow news days happen. For me, during my years at the Bulletin, they happened most often during holidays when schools were closed and local governments took a break. Texas reporters, however, usually have one dependable topic to write about at almost any time of year.

The weather.

In Texas, you can usually rely on the weather being too hot, too cold, too dry, or too wet. Sometimes, there’s even snow. When you get several of those conditions on the same day, you’ve hit the jackpot. Texas weather is the gift that keeps on giving.

I’m not going to pull punches here. The abrupt arrival of sub-freezing temperatures on New Year’s Day took me back to mid-February last year when the entire state was plunged into a deep freeze that triggered a major power crisis. A few Texas reporting stations announced receiving freezing precipitation of some variety. Fortunately, skies remained mostly clear for those of us celebrating the arrival of 2022 in the southern climes of the Lone Star State.

If you were almost anywhere in Texas in February last year, you’ll remember that month vividly. Three severe winter storms swept across the United States between February 10 and 20, triggering a massive shutdown of electric generation. Mass chaos ensued. Live-threatening shortages of water, food, and heat crippled life for many Texans.

I can also recall the winter of 2011, when my wife and I were taking a few personal days away from work in Fort Worth. We happened to be staying at the hotel where many participants in that week’s Fort Worth Stock Show were staying, and where several fans of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers — including television crews from that state — were arriving for Super Bowl XLV that Sunday in Arlington. Much as happened a week ago, a beautiful afternoon turned nasty overnight, and when we woke up. Ice and snow had coated the streets.

Fort Worth had been selected for the dreaded “rolling blackouts,” which were advertised as a 15-minute interruption of electrical service to preserve the integrity of the electrical grid. Fifteen minutes turned into 30 minutes or more, and while our refuge inside the hotel lobby was indeed welcome, temperatures were getting uncomfortably chilly by the time the blackout rolled on to another neighborhood, and power was finally restored.

When even worse winter weather arrived in February 2021, many experts pointed to that 2011 storm as the warning which Texas failed to heed. But I’m not here to debate that point, and I’m not here to debate whether the Texas Legislature did everything it should have done last year to finally address the problem. Time, as they say, will tell.

In 2011, travel was next to impossible, so we decided to extend our stay an extra night. However, with people in town for the stock show and Super Bowl, the hotel was booked solid. Fortunately, the hotel expected multiple no-shows because of the weather. Still, we were required to check out and wait until 6 p.m. to make sure. We did get a room, but the afternoon was spent people-watching from seating in the lobby.

During that time, the Pittsburgh television crews were taping reports for their broadcasts back home. With no football players to interview, the weather became their top story. The irony wasn’t lost on me: Pennsylvania reporters covering Texas winter weather.

My point is, even with the Super Bowl pitting the Steelers and the Green Bay Packers as their primary story, it was the Texas weather that captured the attention of the Pittsburgh reporters. Naturally, they were amused by how unprepared people in Texas were for a winter storm that to them was business as usual.

Such is the case sometimes when it’s time for the Brown County Youth Fair, and that time is quickly approaching. In case you missed it, the 70th annual Youth Fair begins next week. It’s about this time of the year when seasoned Youth Fair veterans begin to wonder if we’re going to have “Youth Fair weather” this January.

If the weather forecasts are accurate, the answer to that question is probably not. While it won’t be as balmy as it was for much of December, it won’t be icy and freezing cold as conditions have sometimes been here during Youth Fair Week across the previous seven decades.

And while the show must go on, even if the weather turns frigid, at least it won’t compete for coverage with the real stars of the Youth Fair.

Regardless of the weather conditions outside, the Brown County Youth Fair Barns complex is exactly where you want to be next week. Rain or shine, hot or cold, the facilities there are superb. And what’s happening within those facilities is even more outstanding.

Hundreds of our local youngsters have been working hard, and they deserve to be rewarded by our presence in the stands and our participation in the premium sale. What’s more, volunteers have been planning and working all year to prepare for this year’s events.

Each one is playing a role in advancing this remarkable 70-year Brown County tradition. Regardless of the weather, the Youth Fair is the new year’s first big story.

