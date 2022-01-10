Brown County State of the County address set for January 20

Special to the Bulletin
Paul Lilly
Pecan Valley Republican Women's Club

The Pecan Valley Republican Women’s Club will host the State of the County Address at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the  Early Visitors and Event Center, 419 Garmon Drive. The program with Master of Ceremonies, Bob James, and a video presentation about Brown County.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly will present the State of the County with a retrospect of what's been accomplished a look forward.

Time allowing, questions will be permitted on the topics discussed. No political questions will be allowed at this event. Light refreshments will be served.