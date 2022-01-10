Brown County State of the County address set for January 20

Special to the Bulletin

The Pecan Valley Republican Women’s Club will host the State of the County Address at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Early Visitors and Event Center, 419 Garmon Drive. The program with Master of Ceremonies, Bob James, and a video presentation about Brown County.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly will present the State of the County with a retrospect of what's been accomplished a look forward.

Time allowing, questions will be permitted on the topics discussed. No political questions will be allowed at this event. Light refreshments will be served.