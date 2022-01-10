Brownwood mayor to give State of the City address Jan. 21

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will present his annual State of the City address at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Coggin Avenue Baptist Church Connection Center.

Haynes will recap the city happenings for 2021 and will talk about upcoming projects for the new year.

Cost is $16 per person and includes lunch.

The luncheon is open to the general public. Reservations are required and payment can be made in advance at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Register by calling the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or go online at BrownwoodChamber.org.